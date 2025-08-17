Golf AI Startup CourseRev.ai Secures Strategic Investment

CourseRev.ai, an artificial intelligence technology company serving the golf industry, said it has secured a strategic investment from The Walden Golf Group as part of its seed funding round.

The Walden Golf Group, which owns and operates more than 20 golf courses across the United States, will fuel CourseRev.ai’s expansion plans including go-to-market efforts, key personnel hires, and continued AI product development.

The investment follows successful deployment of CourseRev.ai’s Voice AI solution across Walden’s golf course portfolio, which the company said delivered significant revenue gains and improved customer satisfaction while reducing operational overhead.

“The investment from The Walden Golf Group aligns with the values and aspirations of both companies,” said Manna Justin, CEO of CourseRev.ai. “This funding will be crucial in expanding our reach and continuing to innovate our AI products.”

The partnership addresses a critical industry challenge, with 78% of U.S. 18-hole golf facilities reporting seasonal staff shortages in recent years, according to industry data.

CourseRev.ai’s always-on AI system helps courses maintain service levels without additional labor costs.

Steven Schorr, Principal of The Walden Golf Group, said the technology provided returns exceeding costs within months of implementation.

“We are now installing it on all of our courses,” Schorr said, calling AI “the wave of the future” for golf.

CourseRev.ai’s platform includes a Voice Concierge that automates tee time bookings through natural conversation, intelligent chatbots, and dynamic pricing tools designed to streamline golf course operations.

Founded in 1993, The Walden Group manages a diversified real estate portfolio spanning multifamily residential communities and golf courses.

CourseRev.ai targets golf course management through AI-powered solutions aimed at improving efficiency and revenue generation.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the investment.