UK Mortgage Arrears Decline in Q2 2025 for Homeowner and BTL Properties : UK Finance

In its latest report for Q2 2025, UK Finance has released updated data on mortgage arrears and possessions, shedding light on the state of the UK mortgage market amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

The report highlights a continued decline in mortgage arrears for both homeowner and buy-to-let (BTL) properties, alongside a modest increase in homeowner possessions.

Despite this uptick, possession numbers remain significantly below historical averages, reflecting the resilience of the market and the support offered by lenders to borrowers facing financial challenges.

According to the data, the number of homeowner mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance fell by 3% in Q2 2025, reaching 87,380 cases, compared to the previous quarter.

Within this group, 29,840 mortgages were in the lightest arrears band (2.5% to 5% of the balance), also down by 3%.

Similarly, BTL mortgages in arrears saw a 5% decrease, totaling 11,270, with 4,100 in the lightest arrears band, a 6% drop from Q1 2025.

The overall proportion of mortgages in arrears remains low, at 1.00% for homeowner mortgages and 0.58% for BTL mortgages, underscoring the market’s relative stability.

This downward trend in arrears follows a pattern observed in previous quarters.

For instance, Q1 2025 saw a 2% reduction in homeowner mortgage arrears to 90,140 and a 6% drop in BTL arrears to 11,830, driven by easing cost-of-living pressures and falling mortgage rates.

The continued decline in Q2 suggests that factors such as real wage growth and recent interest rate cuts are helping households manage their finances more effectively.

Charles Roe, Director of Mortgages at UK Finance, noted:

“Arrears are continuing to fall across both homeowner and buy-to-let mortgages, reflecting resilience in the market.”

He emphasized that the proportion of mortgages in arrears remains below long-term averages, even amid economic uncertainty.

However, the report also indicates a slight increase in homeowner possessions, with 1,340 homeowner properties taken into possession in Q2 2025, a 10% rise from the 1,220 recorded in Q1 2025.

In contrast, BTL possessions decreased by 2%, totaling 790 properties.

Despite the uptick in homeowner possessions, the overall numbers remain significantly lower than historical norms, with Q2 2025 figures being 85% lower than the 13,200 possessions recorded in Q1 2009 during the global financial crisis.

UK Finance stresses that possessions are a last resort, often involving older mortgages where borrowers have faced prolonged financial difficulties.

Repossession allows these borrowers to exit their mortgage while retaining as much home equity as possible.

The decline in arrears and the low possession rates are supported by proactive lender interventions.

Mortgage lenders continue to offer tailored support, such as part-payment plans, term extensions, or temporary switches to interest-only payments, to help borrowers manage their repayments.

UK Finance emphasizes that contacting a lender early will not impact a borrower’s credit score, encouraging those in financial distress to seek assistance promptly.

This support is critical as the market navigates challenges like the lingering effects of higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures.

Looking ahead, UK Finance’s forecasts suggest continued improvement in mortgage affordability in 2025, driven by lower interest rates and rising real wages.

Their earlier projections for 2024 indicated that arrears peaked early that year before declining, a trend that appears to be continuing into 2025.

However, challenges remain, particularly for the BTL sector, which faces additional pressures from regulatory changes and a recent 2% Stamp Duty surcharge announced in the Autumn Budget.

In conclusion, the Q2 2025 data reflects a mortgage market that is stabilizing, with falling arrears and steady lender support mitigating financial difficulties for many borrowers.

While the slight rise in homeowner possessions highlights ongoing challenges for a small minority, the overall outlook remains cautiously optimistic, supported by improving economic conditions and proactive industry measures.

Borrowers are encouraged to engage with lenders early to explore tailored solutions, ensuring they can navigate financial difficulties without long-term consequences.