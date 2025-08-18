TRM Labs and Regtech Sumsub to Provide Unified View of Identity and On-Chain Risk to Combat Fraud and Financial Crime

TRM Labs, a provider of blockchain intelligence solutions, announced a strategic integration with Sumsub.

This integration enables Sumsub users to “leverage TRM’s risk intelligence to screen wallet addresses, score transactions, and review risk signals in real time – all in one dashboard in Sumsub’s Crypto Monitoring solution.”

According to data from Chainabuse, TRM Lab’s open-source fraud reporting platform, reports “of generative artificial intelligence (genAI)-enabled scams between May 2024 and April 2025 rose by 456%, compared with the same period in 2023-24.”

In addition, Sumsub’s data reveals a “48% increase in fraud across the crypto industry in 2024, now representing 2.2% of all verification attempts on global crypto platforms.”

This surge underscores the evolving threats faced “by the sector and highlights the critical need for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to adopt advanced blockchain analytics, behavioral fraud detection, and continuous monitoring.”

Sumsub’s integration with TRM is critical in “providing compliance teams with real-time risk intelligence to detect risk signals early – enabling fast decision-making to protect customers and stay compliant.”

Key benefits of the integration reportedly include:

Early risk detection: Proactively screen destination wallet addresses for fraud and financial crime risk to block high-risk withdrawals before transactions are executed. Screen prospective customer wallet addresses to identify potential high-risk exposure to illicit actors, darknet markets, or scams as in input to inform onboarding decisions.

Proactively screen destination wallet addresses for fraud and financial crime risk to block high-risk withdrawals before transactions are executed. Screen prospective customer wallet addresses to identify potential high-risk exposure to illicit actors, darknet markets, or scams as in input to inform onboarding decisions. Risk scoring: Assess risk based on exposure to threat categories and entity profiles – enhanced by TRM’s industry-leading attribution to detect crypto fraud and other suspicious activity early.

Assess risk based on exposure to threat categories and entity profiles – enhanced by TRM’s industry-leading attribution to detect crypto fraud and other suspicious activity early. Unified, real-time risk monitoring: Access a single dashboard view of identity and on-chain risk – enabling faster, data-driven compliance decisions.

Access a single dashboard view of identity and on-chain risk – enabling faster, data-driven compliance decisions. Automated compliance workflows: Define custom alert rules that streamline transaction monitoring and fraud prevention, reducing manual effort and reduce false positives

Users can connect existing TRM subscriptions “to Sumsub’s platform via the Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) model.”

This enables clients to use their own keys to “manage and secure their data, ensuring full control over sensitive information while using Sumsub’s Crypto Monitoring.”

Ilya Brovin, Chief Growth Officer at Sumsub said:

“This collaboration reflects a significant step in Sumsub’s platform maturity, offering clients integrated access to … blockchain analytics providers. At Sumsub, we combine blockchain intelligence, identity verification, and behavioral fraud detection within a single platform—helping customers safeguard every step of the crypto journey.”

Ari Redbord, TRM’s Global Head of Policy: