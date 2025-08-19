Figure Technologies CEO Says Blockchain Tech May Significantly Enhance Mortgage Markets

In a call to modernize the mortgage industry, Michael Tannenbaum, CEO of Figure Technologies, argues that blockchain technology, not outdated federal interventions, holds the key to transforming mortgage markets for the better.

In a recent statement on Figure’s official site, Tannenbaum outlined a vision for a transparent, rules-based framework for tokenized credit that could expand lending opportunities, reduce costs, and enhance consumer safeguards.

This perspective challenges the status quo, suggesting that DLT / blockchain’s decentralized and immutable nature can address inefficiencies and risks in the housing finance system more effectively than traditional federal backstops like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The U.S. mortgage market, a key part of the economy, has relied on government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to provide liquidity and stability.

These institutions, which guarantee over half of the nation’s $12 trillion home loan market, were placed under government conservatorship in 2008 following the subprime mortgage crisis.

While they have played a critical role in keeping mortgage dollars flowing, Tannenbaum argues that their antiquated systems are no longer the optimal solution for today’s dynamic financial landscape.

Instead, he advocates for blockchain-based solutions that leverage transparency and efficiency to benefit both consumers and lenders.

Figure Technologies, founded by serial entrepreneur Mike Cagney, has been at the forefront of integrating blockchain into financial services.

Through its Provenance Blockchain, Figure has already demonstrated the transformative potential of tokenized assets.

The company’s Digital Asset Registration Technologies (DART) system, for instance, serves as a lien and eNote blockchain registry, streamlining loan origination and transfer processes.

By replacing cumbersome, paper-based systems with a digital ledger, Figure reduces costs, minimizes errors, and enables real-time settlement.

Tannenbaum emphasizes that these advancements can eliminate the need for expensive third-party reviews and duplicative registration processes, which often inflate costs for borrowers.

Tokenized credit, as Tannenbaum envisions, operates within a transparent, rules-based framework.

Unlike traditional mortgage systems, where opacity can obscure risks and slow transactions, blockchain provides an immutable record of loan ownership and terms.

This transparency not only aims to enhance trust but also tries to reduce the time and expense associated with transferring loan interests.

Figure’s blockchain-based marketplace, Figure Connect, further exemplifies this approach by standardizing loan purchase agreements to create a more liquid market for private credit.

With over 90 partners and $10 billion in loans logged, Figure Connect demonstrates how blockchain can foster efficiency and accessibility in lending.

The benefits of blockchain extend beyond cost savings.

Tannenbaum argues that tokenized credit strengthens consumer safeguards by reducing reliance on intermediaries and enhancing data security.

Traditional mortgage processes, which involve multiple parties and manual steps, are prone to errors and fraud.

Blockchain’s decentralized ledger, by contrast, ensures that loan data is verifiable and tamper-proof.

This aligns with Figure’s mission to “replace trust with truth,” as articulated by Cagney, creating a system where consumers and investors can have confidence in the integrity of transactions.

Moreover, blockchain could expand access to credit by enabling innovative lending models.

For example, Figure has explored crypto-backed mortgages, allowing borrowers to use digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral without converting them to cash.

This approach aligns with recent regulatory shifts, such as the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s directive to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider cryptocurrency in mortgage risk assessments.

By recognizing crypto as a legitimate asset, lenders can tap into the growing wealth of digital asset holders, potentially expanding the pool of eligible homebuyers.

Tannenbaum’s vision is not without challenges.

The volatility of cryptocurrencies and the need for clear valuation methods pose risks, as noted by industry professionals.

Yet, Figure’s track record suggests that blockchain can seemingly address these concerns through standardized protocols and risk management.

As the company prepares for a potential IPO and continues to develop solutions with products like the YLDS stablecoin, Figure is hoping it can continue positioning itself as a key player in the digital finance ecosystem.

In conclusion, Tannenbaum’s call to replace outdated federal backstops with blockchain technology offers a blueprint for the (potential) future of mortgage markets.

By leveraging tokenized credit, Figure aims to create a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive system that benefits consumers and strengthens the housing finance ecosystem.

As blockchain continues to gain traction, the mortgage industry may indeed find that the key to progress lies not in government guarantees but in harnessing the potential capabilities of decentralized technology.