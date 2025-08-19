UK’s Digital Assets Firm Archax Teams Up with Stellar Development Foundation

Archax, the UK regulated digital asset exchange, broker and custodian, announced a partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), that supports the layer-one blockchain network Stellar.

Under the terms of this partnership, SDF has made a direct investment into Archax Group to “support Archax’s mission to bridge traditional finance and blockchain.”

Archax has recently completed a series of milestones “on the Stellar network; including tokenising an Aberdeen Money Market Fund and integrating Stellar into Archax’s tokenisation engine and platform.”

Archax’s network of financial institutions will be “able to bring more tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) to the Stellar network.”

The rationale is the scaling of the tokenisation market, as TradFi organisations see the benefits of “adopting blockchain technology, tokenisation and moving assets ‘onchain.'”

RWA tokenisation growth has “been little short of explosive; expanding from $15.2 billion in December 2024 to over $24 billion by June 2025, representing an 85% year-on-year increase.”

Archax is at the forefront of this growth, “with its expanding international regulatory moat, as well as its focus on bridging traditional markets into the digital/crypto/DeFi space.”

Archax also recently announced working “with Lloyds Bank and Aberdeen Asset Management to use tokenised money-market funds as an acceptable form of collateral, to post as margin across the Archax Nest collateral transfer network, for FX trades.”

As covered, Archax is an FCA regulated Digital Asset Exchange, Broker and Custodian based in the UK, “targeted at the professional and institutional investor community globally.”

Founded by experts from traditional capital markets, Archax supports all types of digital assets – from “unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenised real-world assets (RWAs).”

Archax covers the full digital lifecycle “from token issuance and fundraising, through to trading and custody.”

The Stellar network is described as “a decentralised, fast, scalable, and sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services.”

It provides builders smart contracts functionality and “a protocol optimised for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption.”

Financial institutions worldwide “issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.”

Archax is FCA-regulated, FCA registered to “provide crypto services and ISO27001 certified.”