Fintech Nium and iPiD to Enhance VoP Compliance and Global Fraud Prevention

Nium, the infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, announced the expansion of Verify, its account validation service, in Europe, through a strengthened strategic partnership with iPiD, the provider of the Know Your Payee (KYP) solution, iPiD Node.

As part of this deepening collaboration, iPiD is also leveraging Nium’s Verify technology to “enhance its own validation capabilities, marking a mutual partnership between two of Singapore’s most prominent fintech innovators.”

By tapping into Nium’s account verification infrastructure, iPiD is able to “enhance its global coverage.”

This two-way partnership underscores both companies’ shared vision to increase “trust, reduce fraud, and meet evolving regulatory demands in cross-border payments.”

With VoP becoming a regulatory requirement in the EU by October 2025, payment service providers (PSPs) will be “expected not only to verify payee details but also to demonstrate that verification was attempted and properly recorded.”

Through this collaboration, the integration of iPiD Node extends the reach of Nium’s Verify solution in the EU, with “audit-ready coverage in the additional 41 countries of the SEPA zone; adding to Nium’s instant account verification capabilities in 25 countries globally.”

Nium’s position as the only provider with direct “access to global RTP schemes for the purpose of both payments and real-time account validation is complemented by iPiD Node’s compliance-ready infrastructure.”

Since Nium launched Verify, it has helped customers “save millions of dollars in fraud and error related costs.”

A global remittance provider saw their error rates “reduce from 1.41% to 0.34% after implementing Verify.”

At the same time, iPiD Node has enabled institutions to “meet increasingly stringent VoP compliance requirements through evidence-ready audit logs, while helping reduce false positives and manual reviews in high-risk cross-border transactions.”

While many providers rely solely on name-matching tools for payee validation, Nium’s Verify solution, with “the integration of the iPiD Node allows its infrastructure to deliver an elevated experience, leveraging real-time API responses directly from domestic RTP systems for unmatched accuracy and fraud prevention, while also providing transparent, accurate and secure cross-border transactions.”

The addition of iPiD Node also ensures advanced capabilities in the EU including:

Real-time request/response name-checking flows

Evidence-ready forensics and audit logs to meet regulatory requirements

Flexible name-matching logic to balance security with usability

The collaboration also reflects growing synergy “between Singapore’s fintechs in advancing secure, compliant, and scalable financial infrastructure on the global stage. ”

Together, Nium and iPiD are claiming that they are setting a standard for payee verification – combining “real-time intelligence, regulatory readiness, and ecosystem collaboration to make global payments safer and smarter.”