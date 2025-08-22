Openbank and Upvest Aim to Enable Modern Investing at Scale

Openbank, part of the Santander Group, has chosen Upvest as its new investment infrastructure provider.

By integrating Upvest’s Investment API, Openbank is “strengthening its investment offer with a modern experience and deep localisation in the German market.”

This enables Openbank to offer a “digital-first product range and a competitive user experience across all major asset classes to rival neo propositions.”

The migration of Openbank’s investment products to Upvest marks “a vote of confidence in Upvest’s enterprise readiness and its ability to support some of Europe’s largest financial institutions.”

The partnership starts with fractional stocks and ETFs in Germany, providing end users “with the ability to invest with as little as 1 Euro.”

This strategic shift allows Openbank to benefit “from cost-efficient investment infrastructure and pass those savings to their end users by offering low trading fees (only 0.20% of the transaction volume, starting from a minimum of 1 euro) and no custody fees.”

The partnership underscores a growing trend “among banks to move away from traditional providers and adopt API-first, modular investment infrastructures that support rapid innovation, cross-market scalability, and provide resiliency even during market instability.”

This partnership with Openbank seemingly proves “that modern investment infrastructure can meet the rigorous requirements of large financial institutions, while still offering the flexibility and speed needed to scale across markets.”

As noted in the update, Openbank is the “100% digital bank of the Santander Group.”

It has over 2 million customers “in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal, and holds over €18.5 billion in deposits.”

The bank offers a wide range of products, “from loans and mortgages to a fully automated digital investment platform that customers can sign up to 24/7 through the website or app.”

Openbank maintains its position as a preferred Spanish bank “among its customers thanks to its simplicity, agility and security.”

The bank recently launched in the United States and Mexico as “part of its international growth strategy.”

Upvest is on a mission to make “investing money as easy as spending it.”

The company enables businesses to offer a “range of investment products and the best user experience in the fields of capital market investment and retirement planning.”

Upvest’s Investment API is easy to integrate so “that fintechs and enterprises alike can save resources and fully focus on their core business.”

Upvest is one of the fintechs in Europe that can “provide its B2B clients with the full range of investment opportunities in the areas of principal broking business, proprietary trading, and safe custody business.”

The company was founded in 2017 by Martin Kassing and currently employs more than “220 people across its hubs in Berlin, London, and Tallinn.”