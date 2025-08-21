Global Fintech Stripe Introduces Upgrades to Enable Growth for Asian Businesses

Stripe has reportedly introduced over 50 upgrades to accelerate global growth for Asian businesses.

The announcements were shared at Stripe Tour Singapore 2025, “where over 1,300 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers gathered for the company’s annual conference in Southeast Asia.”

Updates included:

Stripe Reader S710, Stripe’s newest smart reader featuring cellular connectivity so businesses can process payments uninterrupted—even if the wifi goes down.

New payment methods, including PayNow on Stripe Terminal for Singapore businesses, recurring payments with Weixin Pay for businesses globally, GoPay for Indonesian businesses, and Naver Pay for businesses in Singapore looking to tap into Korea.

Managed Payments, a merchant of record offering where Stripe will manage global tax compliance, fraud and disputes, and the checkout experience, as well as handling customer support for transactions through Link.

Sarita Singh, regional head and managing director for Southeast Asia, India, and Greater China at Stripe:

“Asia is showing extraordinary resilience and focusing on international growth. Between July 2024 and June 2025, over half of our users in the region (54%) sold internationally and we’re seeing cross-border payments surge by over 30% in hubs like Singapore. Stripe is helping businesses to go global, faster, and we expect new technologies like stablecoins and AI to accelerate their growth.”

In a study conducted by YouGov and Stripe last month “that surveyed 2,330 business owners and senior decision makers across China, India, Japan, and Singapore, almost half (46%) of surveyed businesses reported that they are planning to start using stablecoins within 24 months.”

By 2030, 82% expect to “utilize AI-driven sales channels and 50% expect at least a portion of their sales to occur through these new channels.”

As mentioned in the announcement from the payments processing Fintech company, Stripe supports a range of businesses in Asia, from startups to enterprises, including “Aspire, Luckin Coffee, Manus AI, Shoplazza, StarHub, and Zoho. Globally, Stripe processes over $1.4 trillion of payments annually.”