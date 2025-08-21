Foresight’s Australian Renewables Income Fund Announces Completion of Portfolio Debt Refinancing

The Australian Renewables Income Fund (ARIF or the Fund) is pleased to announce the completion of a ~A$700 million portfolio debt refinancing transaction, marking a significant milestone to strengthen the Fund’s capital structure and “provide a platform to support future growth.”

As explained in the recent update, the portfolio refinancing consolidates “debt across ARIF’s portfolio of ten operating renewable energy projects and establishes a funding platform to enable continued investment in high-quality renewable energy projects to support the energy transition.”

According to the announcement from the firm, the facility currently offers improved “pricing, debt sizing and provides increased flexibility in terms, relative to the existing project financing on ARIF assets.”

The portfolio facility reportedly comprises a “A$620 million term loan and an A$80 million multi-purpose facility, provided by a syndicate of leading domestic and international banks including ANZ, Westpac, Mizuho, HSBC, and Bank of China. RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to ARIF alongside

White & Case as borrower’s counsel.”

Proceeds from the transaction will now reportedly be used to “refinance existing project finance debt and support ARIF’s growing development pipeline to further enhance portfolio diversification.”

Daniel Beaver, Portfolio Manager of ARIF, commented:

“This refinancing marks a significant milestone for ARIF, reinforcing the strength and scale of our operating portfolio and establishing a funding platform to support future growth. ARIF aims to continue investing in high-quality businesses and assets supporting the energy transition across Australia and New Zealand, while maintaining our commitment to delivering attractive returns for our investors.”

As noted in the update from the company, ARIF is described as being “a regional energy investment platform, offering investors the opportunity to capture value from the energy transition, through a diversified portfolio of operational renewable energy assets across wind, hydro and solar asset totaling 787 MW and a pipeline of development opportunities.”