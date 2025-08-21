Tokenization Platform Libeara Obtains In-Principle Approval from MAS for Capital Markets Services License

Libeara, a tokenization platform incubated by SC Ventures by Standard Chartered is pleased to announced that it has received an in-principle approval (IPA) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for its Capital Markets Services (CMS) license.

This in-principle approval represents “a significant regulatory milestone for Libeara.”

Once licensed, Libeara will be able to “support institutional clients in the distribution of tokenized capital markets products.”

Aaron Gwak, Founder & CEO of Libeara said:

“This in-principle approval is a strong vote of confidence in our vision and operational readiness. It brings us one step closer to delivering trusted, regulated digital asset solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutions bringing real-world assets on-chain, while maintaining the safeguards and standards expected in traditional financial markets.

Libeara is fully incubated by SC Ventures by Standard Chartered, which builds and invests in “ventures in and beyond banking, and is part of Standard Chartered’s broader strategy to drive innovation across the financial ecosystem.”

The platform builds reportedly on years of “development and regulatory collaboration across a wide range of projects and jurisdictions.”

Libeara has enabled tokenised treasury strategies “with institutional partners and supported pilot projects with public sector bodies.”

As blockchain technology becomes increasingly embedded in financial market infrastructure, Libeara claims it remains committed “to regulatory engagement and institutional-grade innovation as it helps shape the future of compliant tokenised asset markets.”

Libeara is an SC Ventures-incubated tokenisation platform ”built to create more accessible, transparent, and secure markets.”

A portmanteau of Liberty and Aerarium (the first retail US Treasuries and the Roman Treasury, respectively), Libeara is an “asset tokenisation platform that seeks to introduce a new approach to investing through technology and innovation.”

As finalists in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Global Retail CBDC Challenge, and as the team behind digital platform prototypes used by the Hong Kong government, Libeara is ready to “help organisations create, issue, and manage real-world assets on-chain.”

As mentioned in the announcement, SC Ventures builds and “invests in ventures in and beyond banking.”

SC Ventures by Standard Chartered provides a platform “for organisations to collaborate and co-create fintech ecosystems to reimagine the future of finance.”

As covered, Standard Chartered is an international banking group, “with a presence in 54 of the world’s markets.”

Standard Chartered PLC is listed “on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.”