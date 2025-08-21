ZIGChain Blockchain to be Used by Valereum for Tokenized Assets

Valereum Plc (AQSE: VLRM), operator of a licensed and regulated Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in El Salvador, has selected ZIGChain as a lead blockchain and white label tokenization provider, DigiShares, to enable the regulated issuance of digital assets on its real-world assets (RWAs) marketplace.

According to ZIGChain, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been agreed to to prove regulated asset issuance and transactions on VLRM Markets.

DigiShares is expected to integrate ZIGChain into its platform, enabling compliant issuance, investor onboarding (including KYC/AML), smart contract-based ownership, and peer-to-peer secondary trading of real estate, investment funds, and other institutional-grade RWA classes.

ZIGChain will serve as the primary blockchain infrastructure powering transactions and asset management across VLRM’s regulated platform.

Valereum launched commercial RWA services through VLRM Markets in May 2025 and is integrating ZIGChain as part of its infrastructure. The initial focus will be on onboarding selected issuers and expanding the pipeline. The first issuances are expected to occur in Q4 2025.

Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-Founder and CEO of ZIGChain, says their goal is to goal isto empower institutions and asset holders across the MENA region and elsewhere with the tools to tokenise, manage, and trade real-world assets.

Mark Mariampillai, Business Development Lead, Valereum, says the partnership is part of their goal of building institutional-grade infrastructure to power the future of digital assets.