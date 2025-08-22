Digital Assets Firm OKX Expands Global Operations with On-Chain Earn in Singapore, Improved Security

Digital assets firm OKX has announced significant updates that underscore its commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and user trust.

These developments include the launch of On-Chain Earn in Singapore, the appointment of Marcus Hughes as Vice President of Global Government Relations, and a renewed focus on strengthening leadership and security to navigate the evolving crypto sector.

These initiatives reflect OKX’s ambition to solidify its position as a trusted and forward-thinking platform in the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

OKX has introduced its On-Chain Earn product to Singapore, offering Accredited Investors a streamlined and secure way to earn yield on their cryptocurrency holdings through staking.

As detailed in a recent announcement, this service allows users to generate returns directly on OKX’s regulated platform, emphasizing simplicity and security.

By integrating staking into its ecosystem, OKX enables investors to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) while leveraging the platform’s robust infrastructure, which includes bank-level SSL encryption and cold storage technology.

This move targets Singapore’s growing crypto market, where regulatory clarity and investor sophistication create fertile ground for innovative financial products.

On-Chain Earn complements OKX’s existing offerings, such as Simple Earn and DeFi services, which allow users to grow their portfolios with competitive annualized percentage rates (APRs).

The platform ensures transparency by calculating and distributing revenue daily, with interest and rewards delivered promptly to users.

For Singapore’s Accredited Investors, this product represents a low-friction entry point into DeFi, backed by OKX’s compliance-first approach.

OKX has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Marcus Hughes as Vice President and Global Head of Government Relations, announced on August 20, 2025.

Hughes brings over two decades of experience in scaling regulated businesses, having served as the global head of regulatory strategy at Kraken and as international general counsel at Coinbase.

His expertise at the intersection of finance, law, and innovation positions him to guide OKX through the complex global regulatory environment.

Hughes’ appointment comes at a critical time, as more than 50 jurisdictions introduced or proposed new crypto regulations in 2024 alone, ranging from Europe’s comprehensive Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework to fragmented approaches in Asia and the Americas.

Hughes emphasized the need for “clear, balanced regulation” to unlock the potential of digital assets, pledging to work with policymakers worldwide to foster trust and innovation.

His role will be pivotal in navigating key markets like the United States, where OKX aims to engage with both federal policymakers in Washington, D.C., and state regulators like the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

OKX’s so-called compliance-driven culture aligns perfectly with Hughes’ vision, making him a strategic fit for advancing the platform’s global mission.

OKX’s commitment to long-term success in crypto and Web3 extends beyond new products and personnel.

The exchange is doubling down on bolstering its leadership and security frameworks to build trust and resilience.

As articulated by Linda A. Lacewell, OKX’s Global Chief Legal Officer, sustainable growth in the crypto industry requires product development paired with compliance, law enforcement collaboration, and effective oversight.

OKX’s approach includes engaging with policymakers to shape balanced regulations while maintaining security measures to protect user assets.

The platform’s security infrastructure, which includes advanced encryption and cold storage, underpins its ability to offer products like On-Chain Earn.

OKX also emphasizes transparency and accountability, encouraging crypto projects seeking to list on the exchange to provide clear team bios, funding details, and regular updates.

This vetting process ensures that only credible projects align with OKX’s ecosystem, further enhancing user trust.