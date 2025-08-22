Sygnum and Incore Bank Aim to Scale B2B Digital Assets Banking

Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group and Incore Bank, a Swiss B2B transaction bank with a network of banks, financial intermediaries, fintechs and corporates, announce an extended partnership focused on scaling their B2B banking networks.

Since 2019, Incore Bank has been one of Sygnum’s partners for regulated traditional security custody and brokerage, as well as “for providing secure custody for its portfolio of Asset Management products.”

In a new expanded partnership, Incore Bank is “strengthening and expanding its digital asset offering by leveraging Sygnum’s modular B2B digital asset platform and institutional-grade services.”

Incore network members will also receive “access to new products and secure infrastructure to cater for the next wave of asset class adoption.”

Sygnum and Incore were among the first banks in Switzerland to “receive FINMA approval for digital asset banking services.”

The expansion of access to digital assets, made possible by both partner’s respective banking networks, is “contributing to the access, market depth and integration of crypto assets into the broader economy.”

Fritz Jost, Chief B2B Officer at Sygnum Bank, explained:

“Sygnum’s B2B infrastructure provides the security, scalability, and flexibility that the industry needs, as well as the innovative products that end-customers increasingly demand. Being ‘Future Ready’ is essential as the market accelerates, and we are proud to welcome Incore as a partner and to support them to continually expand and enhance their network’s digital asset infrastructure and offering.”

As covered, Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, “founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage.”

They aim to empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to “invest in digital assets with complete trust.”

Their team enables this through “institutional-grade security, personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.”

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and “has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore.”

The group is also regulated in “the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein.”

They claim to be believe that the future has “heritage.”

Their so-called crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a gateway “between the traditional and digital asset economies that they call Future Finance.”