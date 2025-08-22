CFTC Announces Next Crypto Sprint Initiative

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced recently that the CFTC will begin its next crypto sprint initiative for “implementation of the recommendations in the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report.”

Starting on August 21, 2025, Acting Chairman Pham will begin stakeholder engagement on “all other report recommendations for the CFTC.”

She had announced the CFTC’s crypto sprint earlier this month.

Acting Chairman Pham stated:

“The Administration has made it clear that enabling immediate trading of digital assets at the Federal level is a top priority.”

She added:

“I am pleased with the many thoughtful letters from stakeholders in support of the CFTC’s listed spot crypto trading initiative, which, in coordination with the SEC’s Project Crypto, answers President Trump’s call to action for American leadership. The public feedback will assist the CFTC in carefully considering relevant issues for leveraged, margined or financed retail trading on a CFTC-registered exchange as we implement the President’s directive. The Trump Administration has ushered in a new dawn for crypto, and it’s up to market participants to seize this opportunity to be a part of the Golden Age of innovation. Starting today, I am beginning stakeholder engagement on all other report recommendations for the CFTC with the full support of the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to operationalize President Trump’s promise to win on crypto.”

The CFTC invites all interested stakeholders “to submit feedback and suggestions on all recommendations for the CFTC in the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report, Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology.”

Members of the public may provide written “input by Oct. 20, 2025, by submitting a comment on the CFTC website.”

Submissions will be released on CFTC.gov.

As covered earlier this month, the White House had revealed its report on the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

The policy initiative was launched by President Donald Trump earlier this year as he sought to address the negligence during the Biden administration regarding digital asset innovation.

Immediately, acting Chairman of the CFTC Caroline Pham announced that her agency will commence a “crypto sprint” to implement the guidance provided in the report.

Chairman Pham had previously stated: