OCC Removes Consent Order on Anchorage Digital After Firm Took Measures to Address Deficiencies

In a key development for the cryptocurrency industry, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has lifted a consent order imposed on Anchorage Digital in 2022, marking a pivotal moment for the only crypto firm holding a national bank charter.

Anchorage Digital has reportedly invested tens of millions of dollars to address deficiencies outlined in the original order, according to CEO Nathan McCauley.

This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and strengthens its position as a trailblazer in bridging traditional finance with the rapidly evolving ecosystem of digital assets.

The 2022 consent order stemmed from the OCC’s findings that Anchorage Digital had deficiencies in its Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs.

These regulations are critical for financial institutions to prevent illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing.

The OCC, which oversees nationally chartered banks, required Anchorage to enhance its risk management practices, improve internal controls, and bolster its compliance framework to meet federal standards.

The consent order was not a penalty but a directive to rectify operational gaps, reflecting the OCC’s cautious approach to regulating the nascent crypto sector.

Since the order was issued, Anchorage Digital has undertaken significant efforts to overhaul its compliance infrastructure.

CEO Nathan McCauley emphasized that the company allocated substantial financial resources—amounting to tens of millions of dollars—to strengthen its BSA/AML programs.

This investment supported the development of more robust systems for monitoring transactions, identifying suspicious activities, and ensuring adherence to federal regulations.

Additionally, Anchorage enhanced its internal governance, hired specialized compliance personnel, and implemented advanced technological solutions to streamline its operations.

These efforts were aimed at aligning the firm’s practices with the rigorous standards expected of a nationally chartered bank.

The lifting of the consent order by the OCC seemingly signals that Anchorage Digital has successfully addressed the regulator’s concerns, demonstrating its ability to operate within the strict parameters of federal oversight.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the complexities of applying traditional banking regulations to a cryptocurrency-focused institution.

Anchorage’s national bank charter, granted in 2021, made it the first crypto-native firm to achieve this status, positioning it as a pioneer in integrating digital assets into the regulated financial system.

The removal of the consent order further solidifies its reputation as a trusted entity in the crypto space.

For the broader cryptocurrency industry, Anchorage’s progress carries significant implications.

Regulatory scrutiny has intensified as digital assets gain mainstream traction, with agencies like the OCC, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) closely monitoring crypto firms.

Anchorage’s ability to resolve its compliance issues sets a precedent for other companies seeking to operate within a regulated framework.

It highlights the importance of proactive investment in compliance infrastructure and demonstrates that crypto firms can meet the high standards required of traditional financial institutions.

Nathan McCauley expressed optimism about the future, noting that the resolution of the consent order allows Anchorage to focus on product development and growth.

The company plans to expand its offerings, including custody services, trading, and staking solutions, while continuing to prioritize regulatory compliance.

As institutional interest in digital assets grows, Anchorage is now seemingly positioned to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem, offering secure and compliant solutions to its clients.

The OCC’s decision to lift the consent order reflects a maturing relationship between regulators and the cryptocurrency industry.

For Anchorage Digital, it marks the culmination of years of dedicated effort to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

As the crypto sector navigates an evolving regulatory landscape, Anchorage’s progress serves as somewhat of an example for others, indicating that compliance and product development can coexist in the pursuit of a more integrated financial ecosystem.