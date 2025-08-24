Jackson Hole: Web3 Reaction

Web3 was closely watching this week’s action out of Jackson Hole. Industry figures share their thoughts below.

“Powell’s Jackson Hole speech struck a positive tone for markets, with investors now largely pricing in a rate cut as soon as September. He signalled that the Fed’s focus is shifting toward the growing risks in the labor market, noting the unusual slowdown in both worker supply and demand, which raises the risk of sudden layoffs and higher unemployment. While tariff-related inflation remains a concern, Powell appeared more confident that these pressures will be temporary. His comments suggest that protecting the labor market now outweighs inflation risks, giving markets clarity on the Fed’s bias toward easing. That sense of certainty has been welcomed by investors, helping fuel a bullish reaction.”

– Nic Puckrin, founder of Coin Bureau

“Powell’s Jackson Hole speech comes at a critical inflection point where traditional monetary policy tools are increasingly inadequate for an AI-driven economy. While markets obsess over whether he’ll signal September rate cuts, the real question is whether the Fed understands that we’re entering an era where artificial intelligence fundamentally changes the relationship between productivity, employment, and inflation. The old Phillips Curve assumptions break down when AI agents can scale productivity without corresponding wage pressures.

“The Fed’s mandate is employment and price stability, but what happens when AI agents owned by individuals start generating more economic value than traditional employment? Powell needs to address how monetary policy adapts to an economy where millions of people earn income from AI agents they own rather than wages from jobs they work. This isn’t theoretical, it’s happening now, and the Fed’s models don’t account for this fundamental shift in value creation and wealth distribution.”

– Syed Hussain, founder and CEO of SHIZA (Shared Human Intellect Zonal Agents)

“Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole remarks could have significant implications for tokenized equities in particular. As we’ve seen, a lower rate environment typically fuels risk appetite, pushing capital toward growth-oriented and alternative assets.

For tokenized stocks, this means that traditional investors who are seeking yield may increasingly consider fractionalized, on-chain equity exposure, while Web3-native participants can gain easier access to global equities through blockchain rails. Importantly, a lenient Fed also strengthens the narrative that tokenization can democratize cross-border investment when monetary conditions loosen. If Powell confirms easing, tokenized equities could see renewed institutional experimentation alongside retail adoption moving forward.”

– Hedy Wang, CEO and co-founder of Block Street

“Everyone is buzzing about Powell’s upcoming speaking slot at Jackson Hole, with markets expecting an indirect nod toward a 25-bp rate cut in September. Depending on how this shakes out, we could certainly see AI investment plays receive another huge boost. Cheap money usually means investors stop clutching treasuries and start chasing ‘the next big thing.’

“You’ll see the same pattern of overfunded startups, a few solid winners, and a ton of nonsense projects that burn cash, but if rates actually ease, the next AI hype cycle could definitely be on the cards.”

– Mohammad Ali Nasir, CEO of Cherry AI, a Web3 infrastructure layer built natively for Telegram

“The Federal Reserve is, in many ways, the institutional guardian of U.S. economic hegemony, a dominance it secured in the post–World War II order. As such, its Chair, Jerome Powell, wields a level of global influence rivalling that of the U.S. president, though expressed through monetary rather than political or military channels.”

“Powell’s role is not unlike steering a country-sized vessel: the machine he commands cannot make sudden turns, even in the face of crises. His tenure has been marked by once-in-a-generation challenges, from the pandemic to accelerating geopolitical competition, where his mandate is clear — preserve U.S. dominance by managing the levers of monetary power.”

“Every word from Jackson Hole will likely reflect this reality: Powell speaks not only for U.S. domestic stability but for the maintenance of a global order in which the dollar remains the reserve currency and the U.S. economy, the anchor.”

– Dylan Dewdney, co-founder and CEO of Kuvi.ai, the platform pioneering Agentic Finance