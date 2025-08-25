YouHodler’s Ruslan Lienkha Discusses Bitcoin, Solana and Other Crypto Movement

YouHodler’s Chief of Markets, Ruslan Lienkha, discusses recent crypto movements in this Q&A.

Bitcoin has corrected only 8% after its latest ATH, compared to 30% in January. Does this signal a more mature, resilient market structure?

“I would be cautious about calling this increased resilience. The current correction is still unfolding, and it remains uncertain at which levels it will ultimately stabilize.

“It is also essential to consider the broader macroeconomic backdrop. A significant correction in equity markets, for example, could trigger a deeper pullback in Bitcoin as well.

“That said, it is true that Bitcoin’s historical volatility has been gradually declining over time. This reflects the asset’s maturation process, although the shift toward a more stable market structure is gradual and measured in years rather than months.”

If realized profits are accelerating, does that suggest investors see limited near-term upside—or simply disciplined risk management?

“Profit-taking is indeed occurring at the moment, and in many cases, it reflects disciplined risk management. This is particularly true in the current environment, where institutional discussions increasingly emphasize that we may be entering the later stages of the bull market.

“A growing number of fund managers point out that U.S. equities appear overvalued, suggesting that the medium-term bullish trend could be approaching its end. While long-term investors are generally less affected by these short-term dynamics, those operating within medium-term horizons, such as two- to three-year cycles, often adopt relative strategies that encourage them to secure gains when markets look stretched. In this context, realized profits may signal not so much a lack of confidence in further upside, but rather prudent portfolio management in anticipation of potential volatility.”

U.S. index futures remain steady while crypto drops. Does this highlight crypto decoupling from traditional markets, or a short-term lag in risk sentiment?

“I don’t see this as evidence of a true decoupling. What we are observing is more likely a temporary divergence, which is not unusual given the inherently higher volatility of crypto relative to traditional equity indices. Over medium- and long-term horizons, the correlation between crypto and equity indices remains strong, even if short-term price action occasionally appears disconnected.”

Is the market becoming more about positioning (derivatives, stablecoins, cross-chain flows) than narratives like halving cycles and hype-driven rallies?

“As Bitcoin continues to integrate into traditional finance, internal factors such as halving remain relevant but are increasingly just one component of a broader picture. Today, macroeconomic conditions carry greater influence over price behavior. Internal growth drivers alone are no longer sufficient; they need to align with broader market sentiment and macro trends to sustain momentum.”

Stablecoin inflows on Solana reached $12B, with nearly half migrating from Ethereum. Is Solana evolving into the new liquidity hub for DeFi?

“I don’t expect Solana to overtake Ethereum as the dominant liquidity hub soon. However, alongside Ethereum, Solana and XRP are emerging as key beneficiaries of capital inflows during this bullish cycle.

“Importantly, we are not seeing signs of a broad-based ‘altseason.’ Instead, the market appears segmented, with institutional and smart money flows concentrating primarily in Bitcoin as the core asset, and in select majors such as Ethereum, XRP, and Solana. In this context, the ‘altseason’ of the current cycle may be defined by the relative outperformance of these few majors. At the same time, the majority of older altcoins remain significantly below their all-time highs from 2021.”