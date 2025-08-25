Quintenz’s CFTC Nomination Supported by Crypto Groups

The Crypto Council for Innovation led a series of industry associations this week that supported President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brian Quintenz as chairman of the CFTC. The Council said his prompt confirmation “is essential to accomplishing the proactive agenda your Administration has established to ensure a golden age for digital assets in America.”

“Each of our organizations has had the privilege of knowing and working with Mr. Quintenz firsthand, and we can attest to his deep expertise, sound judgment, proven leadership, and integrity,” the letter to Trump states. “Bringing much-needed practical and deep technical expertise, he understands the importance of digital assets to U.S. competitiveness, security, and economic leadership. As he stated in his Senate Agriculture Committee nomination hearing, he views blockchain as a ‘horizontal technology that has the potential to touch every aspect of society,’ underscoring his forward-looking vision of this transformative technology.”

The groups said Quintenz’s experience and technical understanding of blockchains, digital assets, and financial markets make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the CFTC at this “critical juncture.” It also cited his understanding of regulatory frameworks, commitment to safeguarding markets, and a history of fostering digital asset innovation.

Quintenz’s past CFTC experience is an added bonus.

“As CFTC Commissioner, Mr. Quintenz recognized the transformative potential of digital assets and the importance of U.S. leadership in this space,” the letter states. “As Chair of the CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), he convened the most comprehensive set of public discussions on digital assets of any federal financial regulator. During his tenure, the CFTC oversaw the listing of the first U.S.-regulated Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts and engaged with the growth and importance of decentralized finance (DeFi).”

The groups said Quintenz consistently advocated for tailored, risk-calibrated regulation that balanced innovation with market integrity. Beyond financial innovations, Quintenz recognizes digital assets as “foundational technologies with far-reaching implications for ownership, identity, and value in the digital age.”

“He has been a strong advocate for protecting software developers who build peer-to-peer, non-custodial systems and for ensuring that any regulatory framework allows such innovators to thrive in the U.S.,” the letter continues. “With a clear-eyed view of the immense potential of this technology and the risks posed by bad actors, Mr. Quintenz is uniquely prepared to lead the CFTC in establishing fair, transparent, and trusted markets that will safeguard America’s leadership in digital assets.”

