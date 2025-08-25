UK Regions Report Rise in Startup Activity in H1 2025 : Research

Ten UK regions have recorded a rise in startup activity in the first half of 2025, signaling renewed confidence in the country’s entrepreneurial sector.

According to the New Startup Index from NatWest and Beauhurst, the North East saw the fastest relative growth, with over 10,000 new companies launched – a 19% increase compared to the second half of 2024.

Other regions also posted strong gains: Scotland rose “by 17.9%, the West Midlands by 16.9%, and the North West by 16.5%.”

These figures point to a broad-based recovery “in business formation across the UK, particularly outside London and the South East.”

In total, 426,000 new businesses were “registered with Companies House in the first half of 2025.”

This follows a volatile 2024, which began with “a record 468,000 incorporations in H1 but dipped to 378,000 in H2 – the lowest quarterly level since 2021.”

Sector-wise, application software remains “the UK’s most active startup category, with 34,700 new companies formed – up 0.55% year-on-year.”

As a dynamic segment of the tech industry, this sector “encompasses the development of programs and apps for work, entertainment, communication, and data management purposes.”

Companies operating in this sector include those “building productivity tools like word processors and spreadsheets, creative software for graphic design and music production, and entertainment software for video games.”

Notably, mobile app developers also represent “a significant portion of this growth, developing a wide range of smartphone apps, from fitness trackers to shopping platforms and everything in between that shapes modern daily life.”

Hospitality ranked second, “with 26,800 new restaurants, pubs, cafés, and takeaways opening nationwide, reflecting an 8.5% increase from the same period last year.”

This was closely followed by the property development and construction sector, which “recorded a 7.18% rise in startups from H2 2024, reaching a total of 25,100.”

James Holian, Head of Business Banking at NatWest, commented:

“The first half of 2025 has shown that the UK’s entrepreneurial spirit is not only alive but accelerating. What’s particularly encouraging is that this momentum is not confined to London, with regional growth underscoring the strength and ambition of founders up and down the country.”

They added:

“Entrepreneurs and startups are vital to our economy and at NatWest we’re proud to have supported over 10,000 new businesses through our NatWest Accelerator program, creating 12,000 jobs, and driving £700 million in investment so far. This year, we’re raising our ambitions even further by welcoming another 10,000 entrepreneurs to the program, launched a £1 million funding competition for small business owners, and expanded our digital support through the new NatWest Accelerator app.”

As noted in the update:

“As the UK’s … bank for startups, we play a … role in nurturing shoots of new business growth to attract jobs and investment to the UK. We’re committed to helping more businesses get started, because we know that when small businesses succeed, so does the UK.”

Henry Whorwood, Managing Director at Beauhurst, said: