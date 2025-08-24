UAE Reports Over 12,000 Wi-Fi Network Breaches in 2025

The United Arab Emirates’ Cyber Security Council said on Sunday that more than 12,000 security breaches have been recorded across Wi-Fi networks nationwide since January, representing approximately 35% of all cyberattacks in the country this year.

The council warned of escalating risks from untrusted wireless networks, which have become “effective traps” for cybercriminals seeking to steal passwords, banking credentials and personal data from unsuspecting users.

“Hackers and intruders are attacking users through these networks,” the council said in a statement, highlighting the vulnerability of public Wi-Fi connections across the Gulf state.

The primary threat comes from “man-in-the-middle” attacks, where cybercriminals can intercept transmitted data, record phone calls, redirect users to fraudulent websites, and install malicious software on devices without detection, according to the advisory.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber Security Council, said the UAE continues building secure cyberspace infrastructure to protect users from evolving digital threats.

“This is part of a national vision to enhance confidence in the country’s digital ecosystem and raise awareness of the importance of safe browsing,” Al Kuwaiti told state news agency WAM.

The council issued three critical safety recommendations for public network users: deploy trusted VPN applications to encrypt digital connections, activate browser “safe browsing” features to block suspicious websites, and avoid accessing sensitive accounts like banking or personal email over open Wi-Fi networks.

The surge in Wi-Fi-related breaches underscores growing cybersecurity challenges facing the UAE, a major business and tourism hub that has rapidly digitized government services and financial systems in recent years.

The UAE has invested heavily in cybersecurity infrastructure as part of broader efforts to establish itself as a regional technology center while protecting critical digital assets from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.