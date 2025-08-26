Abu Dhabi Global Market Enhances Real Estate and Financial Sector Oversight with New Initiatives

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the UAE capital’s premier international financial center, has recently introduced two significant initiatives aimed at enhancing governance, transparency, and investor confidence in its jurisdiction.

These developments—a new real estate-focused permit service and finalized amendments to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority’s (FSRA) prudential framework for lower-risk firms—indicate ADGM’s commitment to fostering a progressive business ecosystem.

By integrating digital platforms and refining regulatory standards, ADGM continues to solidify its position as a financial hub in the Middle East and other jurisdictions.

On August 21, 2025, ADGM launched its innovative Real Estate Advertising Permit service through its AccessRP platform, a move designed to curb fraudulent property listings and strengthen market oversight.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), requires all property advertisements within ADGM’s jurisdiction—covering Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands—to obtain a permit.

The service aligns with ADGM’s mission to enhance transparency and protect investors in the real estate sector.

By integrating with Madhmoun, the UAE’s first Multiple Listing Service (MLS) platform launched earlier in 2025, ADGM ensures that only verified listings reach the market, providing real-time, reliable data to real estate professionals and investors.

The AccessRP platform, considered to be a key part of ADGM’s digital transformation strategy, serves as a unified ecosystem connecting landlords, developers, tenants, and other stakeholders.

This platform streamlines real estate transactions, from leasing and mortgage services to off-plan development and project registration.

The Advertising Permit service leverages Madhmoun’s capabilities to elevate market standards, empowering property aggregators and fostering an internationally aligned framework for authentic listings.

This initiative not only aims to reduce the risk of fake advertisements but also tries to enhance the customer experience by simplifying access to verified real estate opportunities.

Complementing its real estate advancements, ADGM’s FSRA finalized amendments to its prudential framework for lower-risk firms on August 19, 2025, targeting Authorised Persons classified as Category 3B, 3C, and 4 under the Prudential – Investment, Insurance Intermediation, and Banking Rulebook (PRU).

These changes, formalized after extensive industry consultation, aim to refine capital requirements, reporting obligations, and professional indemnity insurance standards for these firms.

The updated framework reflects ADGM’s risk-based regulatory approach, ensuring that lower-risk financial entities operate with clarity and compliance while maintaining the integrity of the financial system.

The amendments stem from Consultation Paper No. 2 of 2025, which proposed adjustments to capital requirements for Category 4 firms and revised reporting standards for Category 3B and 3C firms.

By incorporating stakeholder feedback, the FSRA has tailored its regulations to balance operational flexibility with oversight, hopefully fostering a stable environment for financial services.

These changes underscore ADGM’s commitment to aligning with international best practices while addressing the needs of its diverse business community.

The updated framework enhances the safety and soundness of authorized firms, reinforcing ADGM’s role as a somewhat progressive financial hub.

The Real Estate Advertising Permit service reportedly strengthens governance in the property sector, while the FSRA’s prudential amendments ensure financial firms operate within a clear and adaptive regulatory framework.

By leveraging digital platforms like AccessRP and maintaining an open dialogue with industry stakeholders, ADGM continues to focus on driving growth and resilience in its jurisdiction.

These initiatives not only attract global and local investors but also aim to position ADGM as a key player in the international financial and real estate ecosystems, paving the way for sustainable economic development in Abu Dhabi.