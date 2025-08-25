Nubank’s Nu Asset Launches New Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Contract ETF

Digital bank Nubank (NYSE: NU), which now claims over 122 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, continues to drive transformation in the financial industry through innovative products and strategic leadership changes.

The company recently announced several significant updates, including the launch of a Bitcoin futures ETF, enhanced benefits for its Ultravioleta cardholders, and key executive appointments to strengthen its operations in Mexico and technology development.

On August 20, 2025, Nu Asset, Nubank’s investment fund manager, introduced NBIT11, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Brazil to provide exposure to Bitcoin through futures contracts traded on the B3 stock exchange.

This move marks a key milestone in the Brazilian investment market, offering investors a regulated and accessible way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly owning the cryptocurrency.

NBIT11 leverages futures contracts to track Bitcoin’s performance, providing a diversified investment option for both retail and institutional investors.

This launch aligns with Nubank’s commitment to product development, building on its earlier ETF offerings like NDIV11 and NSDV11, which introduced dividend-paying and reinvesting options to the Brazilian market.

By expanding its ETF portfolio, Nubank is reinforcing its role in modernizing Brazil’s capital markets and catering to the demand for alternative investments.

In addition to its investment focus, Nubank has enhanced its premium Ultravioleta Mastercard® Black offering with a new points program and airline partnerships, effective August 20, 2025.

The updated program allows cardholders to transfer points to loyalty programs such as LATAM Pass, Azul Fidelidade, and Smiles, providing greater flexibility for frequent travelers.

Alternatively, customers can opt for a 1.25% cashback on their purchases, offering a reward for everyday spending.

This enhancement seemingly complements Nubank’s strategy of diversifying its portfolio, which includes travel incentives like NuViagens and partnerships with platforms like Wise for global accounts.

By focusing on customer-centric features, Nubank continues to cater to the needs of its Latin American customer base, including younger demographics like teenagers, who benefit from offerings such as the Under 18 debit card and savings tools like Caixinhas.

On the leadership front, Nubank has appointed Armando Herrera as the new CEO of its Mexican operations, signaling a focus on one of its fastest-growing markets.

Nu México has reportedly seen steady growth, with a 50% increase in its customer base over the past 12 months, making it the third-largest issuer of credit cards in the country.

Herrera’s appointment reflects Nubank’s commitment to scaling its operations in Mexico, where it operates under the “Nu” brand.

His leadership is expected be instrumental in leveraging Nubank’s data-driven approach to offer tailored financial products, such as small-dollar loans, which traditional banks often overlook due to low profitability.

This strategy has contributed to Nubank’s impressive financial performance, with a reported return on equity exceeding 30% in Q3 2024.

Further solidifying its technological foundation, Nubank named Eric Young as its new Chief Technology Officer on August 12, 2025.

Young’s appointment underscores the company’s reliance on technology to drive product development and maintain its competitive position in the global market.

His expertise will support Nubank’s ongoing efforts to develop various financial solutions, such as NuCel, a mobile phone service launched in 2024 that uses customer financial data to offer competitive plans.

Young’s role is expected to be critical as Nubank continues to expand its digital offerings and integrate advanced data science into its investment and banking products.

These developments highlight Nubank’s proactive approach to growth, combining financial products, customer-focused enhancements, and strategic leadership to solidify its position as a global enabler of digital banking.

With a customer base that has reportedly surpassed 100 million in May 2024, Nubank’s focus on accessibility continues to impact the financial services sector in Latin America and nearby jurisdictions.