US Venture Capital Secondary Market Gains Traction as Liquidity Mechanism : Research

The US venture capital secondary market continues to gain traction as a critical mechanism for liquidity in a challenging venture environment, with its estimated size reaching $65 billion in Q2 2025, up from $60 billion in the previous quarter.

This growth, detailed in PitchBook’s Q2 2025 US VC Secondary Market Watch, reflects a dynamic shift in how investors and startups address liquidity constraints, though the market remains a small fraction—roughly 2%—of the total valuation of U.S. unicorns.

While the secondary market offers promising opportunities, it faces hurdles that limit its transformative potential, particularly for companies outside the elite tier of startups.

The surge in secondary market activity is largely driven by rising valuations among top-tier unicorns, particularly those in artificial intelligence and enterprise software.

These high-value companies dominate deal flow, attracting significant investor interest due to their proven track records and strong growth prospects.

However, this concentration highlights a stark divide: while marquee startups command premium pricing, lesser-known companies often face steep discounts, with valuations sometimes slashed by 30-50% in secondary transactions.

This disparity underscores a key challenge—liquidity remains elusive for many early-stage or less prominent ventures, which struggle to attract buyers in a market favoring established players.

The broader VC landscape provides context for the secondary market’s rise.

Primary VC activity has been sluggish, with fundraising and dealmaking hampered by macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory pressures.

In this environment, secondary transactions have emerged as a vital tool for providing liquidity to investors, founders, and employees holding illiquid stakes.

Tender offers, in particular, have gained popularity, allowing companies to facilitate share sales directly to institutional investors.

These transactions not only provide exits for early backers but also enable startups to manage cap tables and reward employees without pursuing riskier paths like initial public offerings (IPOs), which remain constrained by market volatility.

Despite its growth, the secondary market faces significant obstacles.

Pricing transparency remains a critical issue, as the lack of standardized valuation metrics often leads to mismatched expectations between buyers and sellers.

For smaller startups, this can result in limited demand and depressed valuations, further entrenching the dominance of top-tier firms.

Additionally, while the market has expanded, its overall impact on the VC ecosystem is tempered by its size relative to the broader unicorn market, which exceeds $3 trillion.

The report suggests that for secondaries to reshape venture capital more broadly, primary market activity must rebound to provide a stronger foundation for deal flow and pricing clarity.

Promising tailwinds, however, signal potential for further growth.

Potential deregulation in financial markets could ease transaction barriers, encouraging more participants to enter the secondary space.

Rising dry powder—unallocated capital held by investors—also supports increased activity, as funds seek opportunities to deploy capital in a constrained primary market.

Moreover, the growing acceptance of secondary transactions as a legitimate liquidity tool is fostering innovation in deal structures, such as structured liquidity programs and continuation funds, which allow general partners to extend their hold on high-performing assets.

The report highlights that while the secondary market is not yet poised to revolutionize venture capital, its role is undeniably expanding.

For investors, it offers a pathway to access high-growth companies without waiting for traditional exits like IPOs or acquisitions.

For startups, it provides a means to reward stakeholders and maintain momentum in a tough fundraising climate.

As the market matures, greater pricing transparency and broader participation could unlock its full potential, making it a cornerstone of VC liquidity.

In conclusion, the U.S. VC secondary market in Q2 2025 reflects both opportunity and limitation.

Its growth to $65 billion underscores its rising importance, yet its concentration among elite startups and dependence on primary market recovery highlight the need for structural improvements.

With favorable conditions like deregulation and increasing investor interest, the secondary market is positioned to play a more central role in the venture capital ecosystem, offering a lifeline for liquidity in an uncertain economic environment.