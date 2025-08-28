Moomoo Singapore and Barings Aim to Bring “Institutional-Grade” Private Credit Investments to Retail Investors

In a significant move to democratize access to sophisticated investment opportunities, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with Barings, a global investment management firm.

This collaboration aims to provide Moomoo Singapore’s retail investors with access to “institutional-grade” private credit investments, a domain traditionally reserved for high-net-worth individuals and institutional players.

The partnership marks a key step in Moomoo Singapore’s mission to empower everyday investors with financial tools and opportunities, solidifying its position as a digital brokerage in the region.

Moomoo Singapore, a subsidiary of the Nasdaq-listed and Tencent-backed Futu Holdings Limited, has grown since its entry into the Singapore market in 2021.

With over one million users and a reputation as the top stock trading app by downloads and daily active users in Singapore, Moomoo has built a platform that blends user-friendly design with digital technology.

The partnership with Barings, a firm managing over $400 billion in assets, enhances Moomoo’s offerings by introducing private credit investments, which are typically characterized by higher yields and lower volatility compared to traditional equities.

This move aligns with Moomoo’s goal of making complex financial products accessible to retail investors, hopefully leveling the playing field in wealth creation.

Private credit, which involves lending to companies or projects outside public markets, has gained traction globally as an alternative investment class.

Historically, such opportunities were exclusive to institutional investors due to high entry barriers and complex structures.

Through this partnership, Moomoo Singapore users can now tap into Barings’ expertise in private credit, accessing diversified portfolios that include loans to mid-sized companies, infrastructure projects, and real estate.

These investments are designed to offer steady returns, often with lower correlation to volatile public markets, making them a somewhat viable option for retail investors seeking portfolio diversification.

This sentiment underscores Moomoo’s broader vision of using technology to bridge gaps in financial access, ensuring that retail investors can benefit from opportunities once available only to established institutions.

The partnership comes at a time when Singapore’s retail investors are increasingly seeking alternative assets to navigate a volatile market environment.

According to Moomoo’s 2H 2025 Investor Sentiment Survey, nearly half of high-risk investors plan to increase their exposure to non-traditional assets, viewing market volatility as an opportunity rather than a risk.

Private credit, with its potential for returns, aligns well with this trend.

Barings’ involvement ensures that Moomoo users gain access to vetted investment opportunities, backed by the firm’s decades of experience in global credit markets.

Moomoo Singapore’s platform enhancements, including the recent launch of Moomoo AI in June 2025, further complement this partnership.

Moomoo AI provides real-time market insights and no-code automated trading tools, enabling users to analyze and act on private credit opportunities with precision.

Additionally, Moomoo’s educational resources aim to enable investors to make informed decisions about complex asset classes like private credit.

This collaboration not only expands Moomoo Singapore’s product offerings but also reinforces its role as an enabler of financial inclusion.

By partnering with Barings, Moomoo is focused on breaking down barriers to sophisticated investments, enabling Singapore’s retail investors to build more resilient and diversified portfolios.