zkMe and Regtech SlowMist Aim to Deliver Comprehensive Blockchain Security and Compliance Solutions

zkMe has teamed up with SlowMist, the blockchain security firm claiming to be “trusted” by industry participants including Binance, OKX, HTX, and Crypto.com.

This collaboration integrates zkMe’s zero-knowledge proof technology with SlowMist’s security infrastructure, “enabling privacy-preserving compliance solutions that unlock secure blockchain services for enterprises and users across the global ecosystem.”

As covered, SlowMist is a blockchain security company established in January 2018 by a team “with over ten years of network security experience.”

Offering security solutions including smart contract audits, threat intelligence, and the popular MistTrack blockchain analytics platform, SlowMist “serves as a security backbone for the blockchain ecosystem.”

Their expertise has gained international recognition, “with their cryptocurrency crime investigation work cited by the United Nations Security Council and UN Office on Drugs and Crime.”

zkMe is integrating zkPoC (Proof of Citizenship) and AMLMe Screening solutions directly into SlowMist’s MistTrack platform, “enabling crypto payment capabilities with robust KYC verification while maintaining user privacy through zero-knowledge proof technology.”

The integration will bring powerful new functionality to MistTrack’s user base:

Privacy-First Verification: Complete citizenship verification while maintaining full data sovereignty through zero-knowledge proofs, perfectly aligned with SlowMist’s security-first philosophy.

This partnership creates a one-stop compliance ecosystem “that goes beyond traditional verification.”

Organizations leveraging this integrated infrastructure will “benefit from comprehensive risk management combining zkMe’s identity verification capabilities” with SlowMist’s Know Your Transaction (KYT) data services:

Compliance Coverage: Access comprehensive one-stop compliance services through zkMe’s unified dashboard, where clients can view both user KYC/AML verification status and their connected wallet’s KYT transaction records, powered by SlowMist’s trusted data infrastructure.

This partnership creates a symbiotic ecosystem “combining SlowMist’s security expertise with zkMe’s compliance innovation.”

Clients can access integrated “AML screening and privacy-preserving compliance through our interconnected platforms.”

This collaboration aligns with strengthening “global regulatory frameworks.”

SlowMist’s participation in Hong Kong’s Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Professional Committee “exemplifies their shared vision of balancing privacy with regulatory compliance.”