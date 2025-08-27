Global Payments Platform Airwallex Selected by Fintech Pipe

Airwallex, a global payments and financial platform for growing businesses, announced that its global payments platform has been chosen by Pipe, a fintech offering embedded capital products to small businesses, as a key partner to help enable the international growth of its business operations.

This collaboration enables Pipe to expand internationally “through a single, scalable integration with Airwallex that can power same-day or next-day payouts to small businesses in need of working capital.”

This will allow Pipe to “expand the reach and benefits of its innovative product suite, which solves a major pain point for SMBs globally and provides them with access to working capital and financial tools.”

Fintech platforms like Pipe are supporting global entrepreneurs and business owners who are increasingly “looking to build once and launch anywhere.”

Launching in multiple markets through different partners and infrastructure providers adds “operational complexity and creates needless technical debt and burden.”

Airwallex’s global payments and embedded finance solutions are able to support Pipe’s money movement needs to “make payouts to small businesses who apply for working capital through its platform, across multiple regions with minimal technical lift.”

For Pipe, the benefit is clear — it can maintain “a consistent, high-speed user experience in every market and expand abroad with localized infrastructure, all powered by a single partner.”

Airwallex’s API-first infrastructure allows Pipe to “move capital quickly into new markets, ensuring local access to the fastest rails while reducing operational overhead.”

Airwallex helped Pipe expand “into the UK late in 2024 and to Canada earlier this year.”

Pipe plans to use Airwallex to “launch in Australia later in 2025, followed by more countries in 2026.”

Pipe and Airwallex will continue to look for ‘other ways to strengthen the partnership, while expanding its geographical footprint across Europe and APAC in 2026 and beyond.”

As noted in the announcement, Airwallex is a financial platform building “global banking for modern businesses.”

By combining infrastructure with software and AI, Airwallex is reimagining how businesses “manage accounts, access capital, control spend, and embed financial services.”

Designed to replace fragmented, legacy systems, Airwallex offers “a unified platform for global financial operations—providing everything from multi-currency business accounts to payments to spend management and embedded financial products.”

Founded in Melbourne and “trusted by over 150,000 businesses” worldwide—including TikTok, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, and SHEIN—Airwallex is powering “global banking without borders.”

Pipe claims that it makes “customer-friendly capital and smart financial tools accessible to growing businesses inside the software they use every day.”

Their embedded solutions are reportedly built to “scale and give business builders across industries the power to grow on their own terms.”