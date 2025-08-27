Stablecoins More Than Doubled in Total Volume Transacted by Bitso Business

Bitso says that stablecoin adoption in institutional payments more than doubled between H2 2024 and H1 2025, with gaming and payment service providers leading growth.

Bitso Business, the B2B arm of Bitso, provided the information in a report entitled “Stablecoins Landscape in Latin America.” The report was released in advance of the Stablecoin Conference 2025 in Mexico City.

Bitso Business provides payments infrastructure partner for more than 1,900 institutions.

Daniel Vogel, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitso, says his company is leading this transformation in Latin America as many firms are already using their cross-border payments and transfers services.

Stablecoin-based solutions enable global businesses to pay and receive payments instantly in local currencies, with efficiency, transparency, and regulatory compliance, explains Voge.

The report is based on an analysis of a sample of more than 1,300 Bitso Business clients. According to the report, the study reveals an exponential growth in the adoption and use of stablecoins by businesses across the region.

Bitso states that Mexico remains the leader in stablecoin transaction volumes, while Brazil has experienced rapid growth year over year.

While remittances remain an important driver, new use cases are said to be taking the lead, including FX, treasury, and arbitration, which accounted for 45% of Bitso Business’ stablecoin volumes in H1 2025.

Stablecoins are enabling global companies to expand into emerging markets, offering compliant access to stronger currencies without the need for US residency or tax IDs.