US Private Equity Market Remains Steady Amid Challenging Economic Environment : Research

The private equity landscape in the United States continues to evolve, with the Q2 2025 US Public PE and GP Deal Roundup from PitchBook offering a comprehensive look at the strategies and trends shaping the industry.

Focused on the activities of seven major publicly traded alternative asset managers—Blackstone, KKR, Apollo Global Management, The Carlyle Group, Ares Management, TPG, and Blue Owl Capital—the report highlights the resilience and adaptability of these firms in a dynamic economic environment.

As private credit and retail channels gain prominence, these industry giants are capitalizing on new growth opportunities, reshaping the PE market in 2025.

One of the standout trends in Q2 2025 is the sustained dominance of private credit strategies.

The report notes that private credit and its sub-strategies accounted for nearly 60% of the total capital raised by the “Big Seven” over the past 12 months.

This reflects a broader shift in the alternative asset management space, where private credit has overtaken traditional private equity as a primary growth driver.

Unlike traditional PE, which has seen slower fundraising, private credit offers flexibility and high yields, attracting investors in an era of economic uncertainty.

The average yield to maturity for refinancing institutional term loans via syndication dropped to 7.6% in 2025 from 8.6% in 2024, signaling a loosening of debt financing conditions, which further supports private credit’s appeal.

This shift is not merely a reaction to market conditions but a strategic pivot. Firms are leveraging private credit to finance buyouts with less equity—PE firms contributed an average of 46% of total deal value in equity for buyouts in 2025, down from 51.1% in 2023.

This trend underscores a more favorable lending environment, enabling firms to pursue larger, more aggressive deal structures as projected Federal Reserve rate cuts loom.

Another key development is the growing penetration of retail channels through perpetual capital strategies.

These strategies, which now manage $1.7 trillion in assets, offer capital pools unconstrained by the typical decade-long fund life, making them highly attractive to retail investors.

Partnerships with traditional asset managers and increased access to the 401(k) market are acting as tailwinds, enabling firms to tap into wealth channels previously out of reach.

This democratization of alternative investments is reshaping how PE firms source capital, broadening their investor base and enhancing liquidity.

The report also highlights a significant uptick in general partner-to-general partner (GP-to-GP) transactions, with 124 majority or minority deals recorded through Q3 2024, a record annual high.

Blue Owl’s acquisition of a GP, adding $44 billion to its assets under management (AUM), exemplifies this trend.

These deals reflect a strategic consolidation within the industry, as firms seek to scale operations and diversify into sub-strategies like middle-market investments.

The middle market, in particular, is gaining traction, with deal value rising 12% in H1 2024, outpacing the broader PE market’s 5% growth.

Despite these advancements, challenges persist. Exit activity remains subdued, with many sponsors adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, holding portfolio companies longer amid market uncertainty.

Traditional exit pathways like IPOs and M&A were quiet in Q1 2025, pushing institutional investors toward secondaries markets for liquidity.

Secondaries fundraising surged 51.6% year-over-year to $122.3 billion in the trailing four quarters ending March 31, 2025, driven by pension funds selling PE stakes.

However, these deals can expose investors to markdowns, depending on market conditions.

Moreover, the report notes that PE realizations dropped 50% from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025 among the six largest public alternative asset managers, reflecting a public market downturn and the denominator effect.

Yet, year-over-year performance showed resilience, with firms like Carlyle and Blackstone posting significant gains compared to Q1 2024.

The Q2 2025 US Public PE and GP Deal update from PitchBook paints a picture of an industry in transition, balancing advancements with caution.

As private credit and retail channels drive growth, and GP-to-GP deals reshape the competitive landscape, PE firms are navigating a complex market with strategic agility.

With middle-market opportunities, looser debt conditions, and potential Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the sector is seemingly poised for a solid second half of 2025, provided firms can address exit challenges and capitalize on emerging trends.