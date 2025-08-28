Bank of Ireland to Support Green Initiatives, Combat Financial Crime, Align with Changing Consumer Behavior

Bank of Ireland has recently announced a series of initiatives that underscore its commitment to sustainability, fraud prevention, and adapting to modern banking trends.

These updates reflect the bank’s strategic focus on supporting green initiatives, combating financial crime, and aligning with changing consumer behaviors.

From increasing green business loan limits to funding major renewable energy projects and addressing fraud, the bank is positioning itself as a forward-thinking institution in Ireland’s financial landscape.

One of the most significant updates is the tripling of the Green Business Loan limit from €300,000 to €1 million, announced on August 26, 2025.

This move is designed to empower businesses and farmers to invest in sustainable practices that reduce costs and carbon footprints.

The enhanced loan facility offers greater flexibility, faster access to funds, and competitive terms, aligning with Ireland’s broader push toward a net-zero economy by 2050.

John Feeney, Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland’s Corporate and Commercial division, emphasized the bank’s goal to make sustainable finance more accessible, stating:

“Our goal is to make it easier and faster to access sustainable finance, with greater flexibility and choice.”

This initiative builds on the bank’s ambition to grow sustainability-related lending from €8 billion in 2022 to €30 billion by 2030, with green mortgages already accounting for half of its new Irish mortgage lending.

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Bank of Ireland is taking a proactive stance against financial fraud.

On August 21, 2025, the bank issued a warning about a wave of fake investment ads circulating on Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

These ads, promoting fraudulent deposits and bonds, have reached nearly 43,000 users across the EU.

Noted for their professional language and convincing appearance, the ads lure victims with promises of high returns on fixed-term investments.

Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud at Bank of Ireland, highlighted the sophistication of these scams, noting that victims often discover the fraud only after six to twelve months when the fake investment companies vanish.

The bank advises customers to verify investment firms through the Central Bank of Ireland’s register and contact its 24/7 fraud support line at 1800 946 764 if they suspect foul play.

This follows the bank’s €50 million investment in fraud prevention, including technology upgrades and consumer awareness campaigns.

On the renewable energy front, Bank of Ireland has committed €80 million to the Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm, the world’s second-largest, further cementing its role in supporting global sustainability.

This investment, part of a €750 million green bond issuance in 2023, will fund clean energy projects, reinforcing the bank’s leadership as the first Irish bank to set scientifically validated greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

The funding will contribute to renewable energy development, complementing the bank’s broader sustainability goals.

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland’s data reflects evolving consumer banking habits.

A recent update noted a significant rise in contactless payments, with transactions increasing by 15% year-on-year, while ATM withdrawals have declined by 10%.

This shift highlights the growing preference for digital and card-based payments, driven by convenience and technological advancements.

The bank’s investment in digital infrastructure, despite some customer complaints about outdated systems, aims to keep pace with these trends.

For instance, Trustpilot reviews have criticized the lack of a functional mobile app and delays in digital mortgage management, indicating areas for improvement as the bank navigates this digital transition.

These updates collectively demonstrate Bank of Ireland’s multifaceted approach to addressing contemporary challenges.

By tripling its Green Business Loan limit, the bank enables businesses to embrace sustainability.

Its investment in the Dogger Bank B wind farm underscores its commitment to renewable energy, while fraud prevention measures protect customers from sophisticated scams.

Meanwhile, the shift toward contactless payments reflects the bank’s adaptation to modern consumer preferences, even as it works to address digital infrastructure gaps.

As Ireland’s financial services sector evolves, Bank of Ireland is positioning itself as a key player in sustainability, security, and tech advancements, balancing environmental responsibility with technological progress.