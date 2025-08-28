Pantera Capital Announces $1.25B Initiative to Create a Solana (SOL) focused Public Treasury

Pantera Capital is embarking on a venture to raise up to $1.25 billion to transform a Nasdaq-listed company into a dedicated Solana treasury vehicle, tentatively named “Solana Co.”

This initiative, first reported by The Information, aims to establish one of the largest institutional holdings of Solana (SOL) tokens, signaling a significant shift in how public companies approach digital assets.

The move underscores Solana’s prominence as a blockchain favored by institutional investors and highlights a trend of integrating cryptocurrencies into corporate treasuries.

The fundraising plan is structured in two phases: an initial $500 million capital raise, followed by an additional $750 million through the issuance of warrants.

This approach will convert an existing publicly traded company into a specialized entity focused on accumulating SOL tokens as its primary treasury asset.

If successful, Solana Co. could hold a substantial portion of Solana’s circulating supply, potentially rivaling the current $695 million in public Solana treasuries, which represents approximately 0.69% of SOL’s total supply, according to CoinGecko data.

Pantera’s initiative could redefine institutional investment in blockchain technology by creating a public vehicle dedicated to a single cryptocurrency.

Pantera’s interest in Solana aligns with its broader strategy of investing in digital asset treasuries (DATs).

Earlier this month, the firm disclosed it had deployed $300 million across DATs holding eight cryptocurrencies, including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Toncoin, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Ethena.

Pantera’s portfolio includes stakes in firms like Twenty One Capital, DeFi Development Corp, and Sharplink Gaming.

The firm argues that DATs offer a strategic advantage over direct token ownership or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as they can generate yield to increase net asset value per share over time.

This approach, Pantera claims, enhances long-term returns by compounding token holdings.

The Solana Co. initiative follows Pantera’s recent investments in Solana-focused projects.

For instance, the firm partnered with ParaFi Capital to back Sharps Technology, a medical device company that pivoted to a Solana treasury model, raising over $400 million in a private placement.

This deal included a non-binding agreement with the Solana Foundation, allowing Sharps Technology to acquire $50 million in SOL at a 15% discount.

Pantera’s earlier involvement in Solana includes purchasing 25–30 million SOL tokens from the FTX bankruptcy estate in April 2024 for $64 each, a transaction that raised up to $1.9 billion alongside Galaxy Trading.

These moves reflect Pantera’s conviction in Solana’s potential, with the firm previously likening the blockchain to the “Mac OS” for its user-friendly design and thriving ecosystem.

Pantera is not alone in its bullish outlook on Solana.

Other major players, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, are reportedly raising $1 billion for a joint Solana DAT, with backing from the Solana Foundation and Cantor Fitzgerald as the lead banker.

Smaller Nasdaq-listed companies are also pivoting to Solana treasuries.

DeFi Development Corp, formerly a real estate financing platform, doubled its SOL holdings to 163,000 tokens ($21 million) in July, while Classover, an edtech firm, acquired 6,500 SOL through a $500 million convertible note program.

Canadian firms like SOL Strategies and Torrent Capital hold $68 million in SOL combined, further illustrating the institutional appetite for Solana.

This surge in Solana-focused treasuries reflects a broader shift in corporate strategy, where digital assets are increasingly viewed as legitimate treasury holdings rather than speculative bets.

Analysts suggest that large-scale Solana accumulation could tighten token supply and increase market volatility, while also signaling institutional confidence in the blockchain’s long-term potential.

As Shawn Young of MEXC Research noted, Pantera’s move could symbolize Solana’s transition from a retail-driven chain to one with institutional backing.

If Solana Co. comes to fruition, it could pave the way for similar vehicles, reshaping how public companies integrate cryptocurrencies into their financial strategies and cementing Solana’s position as a key part of institutional investment in the crypto space.