Bitso Expands B2B Business in Peru, Chile

Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange, has expanded its B2B business, into Peru and Chile, according to a release.

Bitso, based in Mexico, said Bitso Business will offer services in those two countries including FXaaS and Pay with Bitso, to enable cross-border and local payments.

Pay with Bitso allows merchants to accept crypto payments from Bitso users and receive instant fiat and crypto settlement.

As payment stablecoins are quickly becoming the norm with the recent legal changes in the US, Bitso is moving quickly to establish services across Latin America.

Imran Ahmad, General Manager of Bitso Business, says their more than ten years of experienc in facilitating cross border payments and transfers is helping them transform how value is moved around the world.

“Stablecoins represent not just a technology shift, but an opportunity to enable global businesses to access and operate in Latin markets with speed, transparency, and efficiency. They’re creating new rails for innovation, allowing companies of all sizes to participate in a more open, inclusive financial ecosystem.”

The business expansion was annoucned at the Stablecoin Conference Latin America 2025.