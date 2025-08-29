Nansen Explains How On-Chain Analytics Aim to Inform Decision-Making for Digital Assets Investors

In the fast-paced, volatile ecosystem of cryptocurrency, gaining an edge over the market can be useful for investors. The rise of on-chain analytics platforms like Nansen has arguably improved how investors approach digital assets and Web3, offering tools to potentially uncover alpha, effectively mitigate risks, and identify emerging trends before they actually reach the mainstream.

By tracking the movements of so-called “Smart Money”—the market’s most informed participants—investors can align their strategies with those who consistently make profitable moves.

A blog post from Nansen explores how leveraging on-chain analytics empowers users to stay ahead in the crypto game, drawing insights from its research on identifying and tracking “Smart Money.”

In the web3 and cryptocurrency space, Smart Money refers to wallets or entities known for their strategic, high-conviction investments.

These include venture capital firms, hedge funds, institutional investors, whales (large-volume holders), market makers, and protocol insiders.

What sets Smart Money apart is their ability to enter promising tokens early, exit before downturns, and allocate capital efficiently across decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other blockchain sectors.

Their moves often signal market trends, as they rely on deep research, privileged knowledge, or sophisticated strategies.

For retail investors, tracking these players offers a window into where the market might be headed.

Nansen, an onchain analytics platform, says that it labels over 300 million wallet addresses across more than 20 blockchains, categorizing them based on performance metrics like win rates, realized profits, and trading diversity.

Smart Money classifications include short-term traders (30- and 90-day performers) and long-term strategists (180-day and all-time performers), each reflecting distinct trading styles, from momentum-driven entries to strategic trend identification.

Following Smart Money reportedly provides several (potential) advantages for crypto investors.

First, it enables alpha generation by spotlighting undervalued assets or emerging narratives before they gain widespread attention.

For instance, Nansen’s Smart Money insights revealed top traders’ holdings on the Base blockchain, offering clues about high-conviction tokens.

Second, it reportedly enhances risk management by detecting shifts in market sentiment through accumulation or divestment patterns.

Nansen’s Smart Alerts, for example, helped Valkyrie save tens of millions by identifying early outflows from UST Curve pools before a market crash.

Third, it facilitates early trend detection, allowing investors to capitalize on nascent DeFi, NFT, or Layer-1 ecosystems.

Finally, it provides data-driven confirmation, grounding investment decisions in verifiable onchain activity rather than the typical social media hype.

Nansen’s suite of tools makes tracking Smart Money accessible and actionable.

Its Smart Money dashboard, recently upgraded with multi-chain support including Solana, offers real-time insights into top traders’ activities across 10 blockchains.

Key features include:

Profit & Loss standings: Ranks wallets by realized and unrealized gains, highlighting the most successful traders.

Ranks wallets by realized and unrealized gains, highlighting the most successful traders. Smart Money Trading Activity: Tracks net flows over 30 days, revealing where capital is flowing.

Tracks net flows over 30 days, revealing where capital is flowing. Live DEX Trades: Monitors real-time buys and sells, enabling users to move alongside Smart Money before trends go mainstream.

Monitors real-time buys and sells, enabling users to move alongside Smart Money before trends go mainstream. Alerts: Notifies users of specific onchain activities, such as whale transactions or exchange outflows, which signal accumulation or profit-taking.

Nansen’s methodology reportedly refines Smart Money identification by analyzing core performance metrics (win rates, ROI thresholds), trading diversity (portfolio composition), and consistency (performance through market cycles).

For example, a DeFi trader at a Tier 1 market-making firm used Nansen’s API to automate token discovery by filtering top-performing tokens based on Smart Money behavior, streamlining their workflow and improving decision-making.

By leveraging Nansen, investors can transform complex blockchain data into actionable insights.

The platform’s ability to track wallet flows, holding durations, and supply concentration helps identify accumulation phases, which often precede price surges.

For instance, an increasing share of coins held by Smart Money wallets for over a year signals strong conviction and reduced selling pressure, a bullish indicator.

Similarly, continuous exchange outflows suggest long-term holding strategies, such as staking or cold storage, which can stabilize markets.

For individual investors, aligning with Smart Money offers a strategic edge.

Nansen’s portfolio management tools allow users to monitor personal or institutional holdings, while its research portal provides professionally curated insights.

To recap, onchain analytics platforms like Nansen can be useful for crypto investors seeking to navigate the digital asset market’s growing complexity.

By tracking Smart Money, users can potentially uncover alpha, reduce risks, and spot trends early, positioning themselves alongside the crypto market’s relatively well-informed players.