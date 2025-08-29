CoinShares Reports Q2 Earnings

European digital asset firm CoinShares (OTCQX: CNSRF) has reported its Q2 results ending June 30, 2025.

Coinshares said it earned a net profit of $32.4 million an improvement compated to Q2 2024 at $31.8 million.

“Total comprehensive income” was $33.0 million compared to Q2 2024 at $32.6 million.

The company reported a treasury gain of $7.8. million during the quarter versus a loss last year of $0.4 million.

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said the company delivered a solid performance across all business units, while noting a significant recovery in digital asset pricing.

“While average prices seen over Q1 and Q2 2025 are relatively comparable (hence the largely similar results to the previous quarter), we closed H1 2025 with strong AUM. We have experienced further growth in digital asset pricing so far in Q3 with BTC reaching an all-time high of $124,128 on 14th August 2025 and Ethereum following suit on 24th August 2025 by reaching $4,945. While we have since seen a retracing of the BTC and ETH price somewhat, the average AUM on which we are earning fees, combined with the overall level of activity within the market, is setting us up for what we believe to be a strong second half of the year, as indicated by performance post-quarter end.”

Mognetti said their next phase of growth will be helped by their expansion in the US, with the eventual goal of a US share listing.

“We believe this move from Sweden to the US will unlock substantial value for our shareholders by entering a market with significant breadth and depth and where market leading companies in the digital asset sector are highly valued by investors. As an example, both Circle and Bullish recently completed US public listings and saw upsizing in their offering and steep share price appreciation on the date of listing. It is anticipated that Q3 will give us further certainty on the timing. We will keep the market informed of our progress.”

CoinShares is a European asset manager specialising in digital assets, delivering a broad range of financial services that serve both individuals and institutions. CoinShares is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.