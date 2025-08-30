Embedded Investing Platform Atomic Raises $30M

Atomic, an embedded investing platform for fintechs and financial institutions, this week announced an additional $30 million in growth capital. The round was led by Aquiline, and Brewer Lane, with participation from Intuit, Nationwide Ventures, Erie Strategic Ventures, Samsung Next, Appia Ventures, QED Investors, Anthemis, and Y Combinator. The financing will accelerate regulatory expansion and scale its investing platform across banks, insurers, fintechs, and consumer brands.

Atomic decouples the client-facing distribution of investing services from the underlying brokerage infrastructure and regulatory obligations. This separation enables fintechs, banks, and non-financial brands to embed brokerage and wealth-management capabilities into their own offerings in weeks, allowing them to achieve parity with incumbent brokerage firms without making brokerage a core in-house competency.

Global wealth management is roughly a $100 trillion market, yet wealth services have historically reached only a fraction of the world’s population. Atomic removes barriers to access by enabling any institution with customer relationships to become a conduit for investing.

The company’s momentum underscores the demand for this model: over the past year, Atomic expanded end-investor accounts 52× and now processes more than $20 billion in annualized trading volume. Today, Atomic powers investing products for a diverse range of partners globally, including consumer finance apps such as NerdWallet, private-markets investing platforms such as Yieldstreet, and business banking providers such as Bluevine.

“Together with our partners around the world, we’re building a future where everyone can harness the power of compounding to achieve financial prosperity. We’re excited to welcome investors who share our ambitious vision for transforming how wealth is built and delivered,” said David Dindi, CEO of Atomic.

“Atomic is redefining the wealth management landscape by making it much easier for any financial institution to embed investing into their customer experience,” said Max Chee, co-head of Aquiline’s venture strategy. “We have been impressed with Atomic’s execution and rapid growth. Their platform is unlocking a new wave of innovation among fintechs and incumbents by lowering costs and expanding access to wealth management.”