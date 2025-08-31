Blockchain Analytics are Transforming Fight Against Financial Crime : Chainalysis

In the evolving ecosystem of cryptocurrency, tracing illicit financial flows and ensuring compliance with regulations are critical challenges. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis claims it has been at the forefront of addressing these issues, providing tools and insights to government agencies, financial institutions, and private firms.

In a recent update, Chainalysis spoke with Adrian Morris, Associate Director of Insolvency & Asset Recovery at Grant Thornton, to discuss how blockchain analytics are transforming the fight against financial crime.

Morris’s insights reveal the practical applications of Chainalysis’s tools and the evolving landscape of public-private collaboration in tackling crypto-related challenges.

Adrian Morris emphasizes a common misconception about on-chain analysis: many assume it can seamlessly trace funds through cryptocurrency exchanges, but in reality, tracing stops at exchange deposit addresses unless further disclosure is obtained.

He compares this to fiat currency, noting that amateur investigators often mistakenly “follow the pound notes” rather than the actual proceeds of crime.

This highlights the importance of professional tools like those provided by Chainalysis, which map millions of blockchain addresses to real-world entities, enabling precise identification of illicit activities.

Morris’s work at Grant Thornton leverages Chainalysis’s data to navigate complex crypto transactions, ensuring accurate tracing in insolvency and asset recovery cases.

The impact of blockchain analytics on Morris’s perspective is seemingly significant.

He notes that working with Chainalysis has reshaped his understanding of money and trust, particularly in how transparency on the blockchain can expose illicit behavior.

By using Chainalysis’s software, such as KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor, Morris’s team can identify high-risk activities, detect patterns, and accelerate investigations.

This capability is crucial in insolvency cases, where recovering assets tied to cryptocurrencies requires pinpointing their origins and destinations.

Chainalysis’s court-admissible data has been instrumental in groundbreaking legal actions, empowering firms like Grant Thornton to manage contentious liquidations and reimburse creditors effectively.

Morris also addresses the state of public-private partnerships in combating economic crime.

While progress has been made, he describes these relationships as often transactional, with the public sector frequently on the receiving end rather than engaging in true collaboration.

At Grant Thornton, efforts are underway to expand these partnerships beyond insolvency into broader economic crime prevention.

For instance, when the state is a significant creditor, firms like Grant Thornton use Chainalysis’s tools to manage assets and support court proceedings.

Morris advocates for building on successful models to foster more equitable collaboration, ensuring that private sector expertise enhances public sector capabilities in tackling crypto-related crimes.

Chainalysis’s broader mission aligns with Morris’s work.

The company, founded in 2014 by Michael Gronager, Jan Møller, and Jonathan Levin, enabled blockchain intelligence to enhance trust and transparency in cryptocurrencies.

Its solutions have supported high-profile cases, such as the recovery of over $1 billion from the Silk Road dark web marketplace and the attribution of cryptocurrency thefts to North Korean hacking groups.

Chainalysis’s recent acquisitions, including Israeli startups Hexagate and Alterya in 2024 and 2025, respectively, underscore its commitment to advancing blockchain security and AI-powered fraud detection.

These moves strengthen its ability to provide real-time threat mitigation and comprehensive blockchain coverage.

However, challenges remain.

Morris points out that public understanding of blockchain’s transparency is limited, and misinformation—often fueled by oversimplified online tutorials—can hinder effective investigations.

Additionally, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, exemplified by cases like Tornado Cash, complicates sanctions compliance and asset recovery.

Chainalysis’s tools address these issues by offering programmatic risk evaluation and sanctions screening, helping organizations stay ahead of financial crimes.

As cryptocurrencies continue to reshape the global economy, the collaboration between Chainalysis and firms like Grant Thornton may prove to be vital.

Morris’s insights highlight how blockchain analytics not only uncover illicit activities but also build trust in digital assets.

By bridging gaps in public-private partnerships and leveraging digital technology, Chainalysis aims to enable web3 professionals to follow the money, protect consumers, and hopefully foster a safer crypto ecosystem.