Fuel Ventures Follow-On EIS Fund to Focus on High-Performing Portfolio Businesses

The Fuel Ventures Follow-On EIS Fund reportedly backs some of the United Kingdom’s most high-growth or high-potential technology companies.

As mentioned in a recent update shared by Republic Europe, it is designed to double down on a selection of the “top-performing” portfolio businesses. The offering is expected to be available soon on the securities crowdfunding platform.

Since launching back in 2019, Fuel Ventures has reportedly invested more than £77 million into various portfolio companies, returning over £20 million to investors.

As explained in the update shared by Republic Europe, the Follow-On Fund aims to invest in 5–7 of their “best-performing” companies before the end of the year.

Past “successes” reportedly include the following: ContentCal (acquired by Adobe for $100m), Capdesk (acquired by Carta for $88m), and Arbolus (partial secondary sale to Kayne Anderson).

Eligible investors may be able to benefit from Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) tax reliefs, “including 30% income tax relief and potential Capital Gains Tax deferral.”

By targeting so-called high-growth technology companies with established traction, the Fund combines the “potential for capital growth with the advantages of a well-established tax-efficient structure.”

Fuel Ventures is a UK-based, “entrepreneur-led” venture capital firm founded by Mark Pearson in 2014, which invests in “early-stage, scalable technology companies with high growth potential, particularly in marketplaces, platforms, SaaS, and fintech.”

The firm claims it provides not only “significant capital but also hands-on, strategic support and access to its network to help founders achieve successful exits.”

Fuel Ventures says it backs founders “with large global potential and takes an active role, with a portfolio of over 200 investments and several successful exits, including their first investment in Paddle and the acquisition of ContentCal by Adobe.”