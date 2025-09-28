UAE and Chad Seek Closer Financial Sector Ties in High-Level Talks in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Chad are looking to deepen cooperation in the financial sector following a high-level bilateral meeting in Dubai aimed at enhancing institutional partnerships and expanding economic collaboration.

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini received Chad’s Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, Tahir Hamid Nguilin, at the Ministry of Finance offices.

The meeting, part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international financial ties, included several senior Chadian officials.

Among them were Guibolo Fanga Mathieu, Minister of Trade and Industry; Fatima Goukouni Weddey, Minister of Transport, Civil Aviation and National Meteorology; Fatime Aldjineh Garfa, Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Chad’s Ambassador to the UAE, Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde.

The discussions focused on ways to enhance institutional and regulatory cooperation, build capacity in public financial management, and exchange technical expertise to improve fiscal governance.

Both delegations examined how best practices in financial oversight and budgeting can be shared to support Chad’s development priorities and the UAE’s broader engagement strategy with African nations.

The UAE reiterated its commitment to supporting friendly countries through technical assistance and knowledge transfer in areas such as digital financial systems, public procurement reforms, and sustainable fiscal policy frameworks.

The two sides agreed on the importance of sustained coordination and dialogue to unlock future opportunities for joint initiatives.

The visit reflects the UAE’s growing diplomatic and economic engagement with Africa, particularly through partnerships that aim to strengthen government systems and infrastructure.

The UAE has increasingly positioned itself as a regional partner for development financing and financial governance, with the Ministry of Finance spearheading various international initiatives.

For Chad, the engagement comes as the country seeks to stabilize and modernize its economy by enhancing public sector efficiency and attracting international partnerships.

The meeting in Dubai signals a mutual intention to deepen bilateral cooperation and work towards shared goals in economic development and financial stability.