Affluent US Investors Show Confidence in Portfolios But Gen X Feels Underserved, Report Claims

Despite a turbulent first half of 2025 marked by market volatility and economic uncertainty, affluent U.S. investors remain largely optimistic about their financial portfolios, with eight in ten expressing satisfaction with their performance. According to the FTSE Russell 2025 Wealth Pulse Survey, conducted by the global index provider and released on August 27, 2025, this confidence persists even as concerns about the broader equity market and economy linger.

However, a notable generational divide emerges, with Generation X investors feeling particularly underserved and overwhelmed by their financial advisors, highlighting a critical gap in the wealth management industry.

The survey, conducted by independent research firm 8 Acre Perspective between June 2 and June 11, 2025, polled 750 U.S. retail investors aged 25 and older with at least $250,000 in investable assets, 37% of whom had over $1 million.

These investors, either primary or shared decision-makers for household finances, own individual stocks, mutual funds, or ETFs outside workplace plans.

The findings reveal a complex landscape where investor confidence in personal portfolios coexists with unease about market directions, particularly among certain generational cohorts.

A striking 80% of respondents reported satisfaction with their portfolios, a testament to their resilience amid 2025’s economic challenges.

Most believe they can weather ongoing market volatility, bolstered by faith in actively managed funds.

Half of the surveyed investors expect active funds to outperform passive index funds in 2025, with only 20% anticipating better performance from index funds.

This preference for active management reflects a desire for strategies that can mitigate losses during downturns, a sentiment amplified by the appeal of buffer ETFs.

These exchange-traded funds, which limit losses while capping gains, are known or owned by just 33% of investors but appeal to 72% of the affluent, signaling a growing interest in protective investment vehicles.

Financial advisors also receive high marks, with most investors expressing satisfaction with their guidance.

Advisors play a pivotal role in fostering confidence, particularly in uncertain times.

Investors with advisors are more likely to have a positive outlook and report higher satisfaction with portfolio performance compared to those without, a trend consistent with findings from FTSE Russell’s 2024 U.S. Wealth Survey.

However, this positive picture is not universal. Generation X investors, those born between 1965 and 1980, stand out as feeling particularly underserved.

The survey found that 45% of Gen X investors are concerned about meeting their financial goals over the next five years, a higher proportion than Millennials (41%) and other groups.

Gen X respondents reported feeling overwhelmed by their financial planning needs and less confident that their advisors are meeting their expectations.

This generational discontent among Gen X may stem from their unique position in the wealth lifecycle.

Often juggling peak career demands, family responsibilities, and retirement planning, Gen X investors face complex financial challenges.

The survey suggests that advisors may not be adequately addressing these needs, with Gen X feeling their concerns are overlooked compared to other generations.

This gap presents an opportunity for financial advisors to tailor their services more effectively, perhaps by offering more personalized strategies or enhanced communication to address Gen X’s specific pressures.

The broader market sentiment reflected in the survey is cautious yet hopeful.

While investors are bullish on their portfolios, they are less confident about the equity market and economy’s direction.

This disconnect underscores the importance of tailored financial advice and innovative investment products like buffer ETFs, which could bridge the gap between optimism and uncertainty.

FTSE Russell’s findings indicate that the wealth management industry must adapt to meet evolving investor needs, particularly for underserved groups like Gen X, to maintain trust and drive growth in a volatile 2025.

As the financial services sector continues to shift, advisors and asset managers have a chance to refine their approaches, leveraging data-driven insights and digital tools to better serve affluent investors across generations.