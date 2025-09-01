Stablecoin Adoption Shifts from Niche Crypto Infrastructure to Mainstream Financial Apps : Research

A recent report from Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners) sheds light on the growing role of stablecoins in transforming payments and money movement, signaling a shift from niche crypto infrastructure to mainstream financial applications.

The report highlights innovative fintech companies leveraging stablecoins to address real-world challenges in global payments, treasury management, and settlement systems.

These developments underscore the increasing traction of blockchain-based solutions in bridging traditional finance and digital assets.

Stablecoins, cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like fiat currencies, are proving to be a game-changer in financial services.

Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies, stablecoins offer predictability, making them ideal for practical applications like cross-border payments and treasury operations.

The FT Partners report showcases several fintechs driving this transformation, each addressing unique pain points in the financial ecosystem.

One standout is Mesh, led by Bam Azizi, which is building connectivity infrastructure to enable seamless movement of assets and data across banks, brokers, wallets, and fintech platforms.

By integrating stablecoins, Mesh empowers consumers to manage their financial portfolios with ease, creating a unified experience across disparate systems.

Similarly, Pave Bank, under Salim Dhanani’s leadership, is reimagining digital banking by incorporating blockchain rails, offering a modern alternative to traditional banking models with enhanced efficiency and transparency.

Transak, co-founded by Sami Start and Yeshu Agarwal, is streamlining global on- and off-ramps for cryptocurrencies, making it easier for users to convert fiat to stablecoins and vice versa.

This functionality is critical for expanding access to digital assets, particularly in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

Meanwhile, BVNK, guided by Jesse Hemson-Struthers and Julia Morrongiello, is enabling enterprises to move money between fiat and stablecoin systems, providing a robust solution for businesses navigating complex financial landscapes.

For corporate clients, Fipto, led by Patrick Mollard, is simplifying cross-border payments and treasury management.

By leveraging stablecoins, Fipto reduces the friction and costs associated with international transactions, offering businesses a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional payment rails.

Orbital, under Chris Mason, is also making strides by developing an enterprise-grade platform for stablecoin-based payments and foreign exchange, catering to corporates seeking scalable and secure solutions.

Almond FinTech, led by Adam Swartzbaugh, is optimizing foreign exchange and remittance settlements for financial institutions.

By incorporating stablecoins, Almond enhances the speed and transparency of these transactions, addressing long-standing inefficiencies in global remittances.

Ondo Finance, founded by Nathan Allman, is pushing the boundaries further by creating institutional-grade onchain markets and yield-bearing stablecoin products, offering tools for investors and institutions looking to capitalize on digital assets.

The rise of stablecoins reflects their ability to solve critical challenges in traditional finance, such as high transaction costs, slow settlement times, and lack of transparency.

By operating on blockchain networks, stablecoins enable 24/7 transactions that settle in minutes, provide immutable records for greater visibility, and offer permissionless technology for innovative financial products.

As the FT Partners report notes, these attributes are driving adoption across diverse use cases, from consumer payments to institutional treasury management.

However, the report also acknowledges hurdles to widespread adoption. Regulatory clarity remains a key challenge, as governments worldwide grapple with how to oversee stablecoin ecosystems.

Additionally, seamless integration with legacy financial systems is essential for stablecoins to achieve mainstream acceptance.

Despite these obstacles, the momentum is clear: stablecoins are moving beyond crypto infrastructure to become embedded in global financial systems.

The fintechs highlighted in the report demonstrate the practical utility of stablecoins in addressing real-world financial needs.

From enabling faster cross-border payments to optimizing treasury operations, these companies are focused on paving the way for a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem.

As stablecoins continue to gain traction, their role in reshaping global payments and money movement is becoming increasingly significant, marking a step toward the convergence of traditional and digital finance.