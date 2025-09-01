Layer-2 Blockchain Base Tops $200B in Trading Volume on Uniswap

Base, the L2 blockchain developed by Coinbase, has crossed an astonishing $200 billion in trading volume on Uniswap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol.

This milestone, reported on August 30, 2025, underscores Base’s ascent in the DeFi ecosystem and highlights its role as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized markets.

The achievement, which comes just months after Base surpassed $100 billion in volume, reflects the platform’s ability to attract both institutional and retail investors while solidifying Uniswap’s role in the DeFi space.

Base’s rise appears to be a testament to its strategic design and seamless integration with Coinbase’s user-base.

Launched as a Layer 2 solution to scale Ethereum, Base leverages Optimistic Rollups to offer faster transactions and lower gas fees while maintaining Ethereum’s security.

This efficiency has reportedly made it a widely-used platform for DeFi applications like Uniswap, which thrives on relatively high transaction throughput and cost-effective trading.

The $200 billion milestone positions Base as the second Layer 2 blockchain to reach this mark, trailing Arbitrum.

This growth reflects user demand, driven by Base’s user-friendly environment and developer tools, which have fostered a range of applications from token swaps to various financial instruments.

Uniswap, the decentralized exchange at the core of this milestone, continues to play a role in the DeFi sector with its automated market maker (AMM) model.

Since its inception in 2018, Uniswap has processed over $2.75 trillion in total trading volume across its iterations, with zero hacks, cementing its reputation as a secure and reliable platform.

The recent launch of Uniswap v4 in early 2025 has further amplified its appeal, introducing features like “hooks” for custom logic, singleton architecture, and gas cost reductions of over 99%.

These advancements have made Uniswap v4 the most customizable and cost-efficient version yet, driving significant trading activity on Base and other supported chains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitrum.

The platform’s ability to attract both institutional and retail traders has been pivotal. Institutional interest is evident in Base’s growing Total Value Locked (TVL) of $3.08 billion, a key metric of long-term investor confidence.

Meanwhile, retail users benefit from Base’s integration with Coinbase, which simplifies onboarding and provides a familiar entry point into DeFi.

Additionally, Base’s developer-centric ecosystem, complete with comprehensive documentation and tools, has spurred product development, enabling developers to build a wide array of applications that drive trading volume.

The $200 billion milestone also highlights the broader trend of Layer 2 adoption in DeFi.

As Ethereum’s mainnet grapples with relatively high gas fees, Layer 2 solutions like Base have become critical for scaling DeFi applications.

Uniswap’s Layer 2 volume, including Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism, has surged by 280% since February 2023, reaching $208.11 billion.

This growth underscores the increasing preference for Layer 2 networks, with Base alone contributing significantly to Uniswap’s daily trading volume, which ranges between $1–2 billion across all chains in 2025.

The impact of this milestone extends to Uniswap’s native token, UNI, which has seen positive price momentum, trading at $12.22 with a 5% increase in the last 24 hours as of March 2024.

While UNI’s price has fluctuated between $5 and $30, the surge in transaction volume and anticipation for further Uniswap v4 adoption suggest potential for sustained growth.

Base’s $200 billion milestone on Uniswap marks a seemingly pivotal moment for DeFi, showcasing the power of Layer 2 solutions to scale decentralized trading.

As Base continues to evolve and Uniswap adoption surges, their synergy is expected to shape key developments in decentralized finance.