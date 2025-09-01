Digital Assets : Cactus Custody and Fosun Wealth Launch Custody and OTC Services for Institutions

Cactus Custody announces a partnership with Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited, a global so-called “Web5” (Web2 + Web3) wealth management platform.

The collaboration covers institutional-grade digital asset custody and OTC trading capabilities, supporting Fosun Wealth Holdings’ global client base.

Guided by a launch reliable services first, then gradually push into new frontiers approach, this partnership aims “to enhance secure and efficient institutional asset operations.”

Cactus Custody’s custody and risk management expertise, paired “with Fosun Wealth Holdings’ wealth management and client service strengths, enables secure, efficient asset conversions.”

The partnership supports compliance and traceability “through clear accounts, controlled workflows, and efficient operations, addressing clients’ needs for speed and security.”

The custody and OTC services respond to key “institutional challenges.”

Accounts separate custody from trading, with “permissions assigned to specific roles and steps, all fully recorded and verifiable.”

Automated fund transfers are “executed after transaction confirmation, helping to minimize manual delays and errors.”

Proactive risk management monitors balances and limits, flagging anomalies and triggering approvals to “resolve issues before settlement, strengthening overall service reliability and efficiency.”

Standardized interfaces connect services, “covering account verification, instruction transmission, quota management, and settlement reconciliation. Every step is adjustable, reversible, and traceable.”

For example, frequent fund transfers “generate records during initiation, verification, and authorization, syncing with custody ledgers to facilitate operational efficiency.”

Segregated accounts, multi-layer approvals, and operational isolation reinforce custody controls.

Automated small transactions and manual reviews “for large or unusual ones balance speed and security.”

OTC trading provides clarity, “with unique records for quotation, confirmation, delivery, and reconciliation to prevent errors.”

Customizable trading ranges and limits address client needs, “with a focus on process-driven, while maintaining robust risk controls.”

Asian institutions increasingly demand “efficient custody and trading services, with stricter requirements for speed, compliance, and transparency.”

Fosun Wealth Holdings’ client portfolios and risk controls benefit from this partnership, “leveraging custody and OTC services to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen security practices.”

Wendy Jiang, General Manager of Cactus Custody, said:

“We focus on building … infrastructure with clear accounts, transparent processes, and controlled risks. Fosun Wealth Holdings’ high standards align with our compliance focus, supporting the delivery of reliable client services.”

Zhao Chen, Director of Digital Asset Business at Fosun Wealth Holdings, added:

“We empower clients’ long-term success in complex markets. This partnership with Cactus Custody enhances process reliability, paving the way for future innovation. True innovation lies in validated processes and proven results, not untested concepts.”

As explained in a blog post, Cactus Custody claims that it “commits to a compliance-first, technology-driven approach, optimizing permission management, record tracking, and automation while boosting cross-institutional efficiency through standardized interfaces.”

Fosun Wealth Holdings prioritizes client needs, “collaborating on scalable solutions to drive sustained value.”

As noted in the update, Cactus Custody, a Matrixport Group subsidiary with global regulatory credentials, “offers digital asset custody, DeFi access, and OES/OTC settlement services to over 300 institutions worldwide, managing assets worth multiple billions.”

Using a cold-hot-layered security architecture, military-grade HSM encryption, and “institutional-grade cold storage with strict compliance controls, they ensure security and trust.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited is “an AI-driven global Web5 wealth management platform wholly owned by Fosun International Limited in Hong Kong.”

With its financial position, Fosun Wealth Holdings has obtained various licenses via its subsidiaries, “including Type 1, 2, 4, 6, and 9 licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and an insurance brokerage license from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority.”

Amid the Web3 trend, Fosun Wealth Holdings actively “explores the virtual asset business.”

Fosun International Securities Limited, “a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, obtained an upgrade to its SFC Type 1 license in June 2024, making it one of the first batch of brokerages to obtain virtual asset dealing service licenses.”

At the same time, Fosun International Asset Management Limited, another wholly-owned subsidiary, has also obtained the “upgrade of its SFC VA Type 4 and Type 9 licenses.”