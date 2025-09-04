Regtech Jumio Research : AI-Savvy Students Want Tougher Digital Identity Protections

Jumio, the enabler of AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights, released findings from its 2025 Online Identity Study.

As students head back to school and engage “with more digital platforms than ever, new data spotlights a pivotal shift: today’s most tech-savvy demographic is sounding the alarm on digital identity protection as AI-generated scams surge.”

The study reveals students globally are both “early adopters of generative AI, with 70% using AI to create or modify images, and the group most exposed to its risks.”

Currently, 62% of students are confident in their “ability to spot a deepfake, with 70% revealing that they’ve seen one in the last 6 months.”

Students bring unique awareness to “the threats AI fraud presents, compared to respondents reporting a different occupational status.”

They’re also more likely to have second-hand experience “with fraud, as 41% of students know someone who has been a victim of online fraud.”

With that awareness comes expectation: students are pushing institutions — from banks to schools — to “advance identity intelligence measures and safeguard their data.”

The study reveals that 38% of students feel safer “using biometric verification instead of passwords for online accounts — more than any other occupational demographic.”

For colleges and universities, this presents “a clear opportunity.”

With students more open to biometric verification and exposed to the dangers of deepfakes and synthetic identities, “integrating modern identity verification tools can stop fraud, including the multi-million-dollar challenge of ghost student scams, and build long-term trust.”

Students are setting the tone for “broader digital trust standards, and are clear about their protection standards” and who they expect to take responsibility for fraud prevention:

42% of students would trust their bank more if it used biometric identity verification instead of passwords.

40% of students believe the responsibility for stopping AI-powered fraud lies with government agencies, more so than big tech (38%) or individual platforms.

24% of students cited organizations’ misuse or sale of identity data as their biggest concern around online identity verification.

About the Research

The Jumio 2025 Online Identity Study surveyed “8,001 adult consumers evenly distributed across the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Mexico.”

Censuswide fielded the survey “between April 9 and April 24, 2025.”

Censuswide abides by and employs “members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.”

