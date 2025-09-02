Schroders Capital Strengthens APAC Presence, Expands UK Real Estate Operations

Schroders Capital, the private markets division of global investment manager Schroders, has made significant strides in strengthening its real estate operations with a key leadership appointment in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and a leasing achievement in the UK.

These developments underscore the firm’s commitment to growth, client-centric strategies, and operational resilience in the global real estate / property market.

this past month, Schroders Capital announced the appointment of Junnosuke (Jun) Ando as the new Head of Real Estate for the Asia Pacific, effective this month.

Based in Singapore, Ando brings over two decades of real estate investment experience, having previously served as Head of Real Estate, Asia Pacific, at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP).

At OTPP, he led a private equity strategy focused on thematic investments and managed an indirect real estate portfolio, contributing to the pension fund’s $29 billion in real estate assets under management.

Prior to OTPP, Ando spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs, honing his expertise in both general partner and limited partner roles.

Ando’s appointment aligns with Schroders Capital’s strategy to combine global expertise with entrepreneurial, localized teams.

His role will involve working closely with the firm’s regional teams in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo to drive growth in existing and new markets.

Ando stated:

“There is … potential to leverage our combined years of investment experience in the region, bringing entrepreneurial culture and expertise in opportunistic investment for further growth.”

He emphasized his vision for expanding Schroders Capital’s footprint in APAC.

The leadership transition sees Andrew Moore, who has led the APAC real estate division since Schroders’ 2020 acquisition of Hong Kong-based Pamfleet, move into the role of Chairman, Asia Pacific Real Estate.

Moore will remain based in Hong Kong, supporting Ando and the team in navigating a challenging regional market.

This shift comes amid difficulties in Hong Kong’s commercial property sector, including defaults on high-profile projects like The Nate and Worfu shopping mall.

Despite these setbacks, Moore expressed confidence in the firm’s direction, stating:

“Schroders Capital remains committed to managing our existing real estate assets and building a firm foundation for growth, as evidenced by Jun’s appointment.”

James MacNamara, Global Head of Value-Add and Alternatives at Schroders Capital, highlighted Ando’s appointment as a strategic move to enhance the firm’s agility in various investment environments, ensuring clients access risk-adjusted opportunities.

With a 22-strong real estate investment team in Asia and a track record spanning over 25 years, Schroders Capital is seemingly positioned to capitalize on the region’s growth potential.

In a another recent development, Schroders Capital has strengthened its UK real estate portfolio with a significant leasing milestone at No.1 Spinningfields, an iconic office building in Manchester.

On August 27, 2025, the firm announced that a leading law firm, Addleshaw Goddard, nearly doubled its office space in the building, expanding from 36,600 sq. ft. to 67,000 sq. ft.

This expansion, facilitated by Schroders Capital’s UK Real Estate team, reflects the firm’s ability to attract high-caliber tenants and enhance asset value through active management.

No.1 Spinningfields, a 260,000 sq. ft. Grade A office building, is a cornerstone of Manchester’s central business district.

The property, managed by Schroders Capital, benefits from its prime location and high-quality amenities, making it a destination for professional services firms.

Addleshaw Goddard’s long-term commitment underscores the building’s appeal and the strength of Manchester’s commercial real estate market.

Rebecca Gates, Head of UK Asset Management, noted:

“This letting demonstrates the strength of No.1 Spinningfields as one of the highest quality office buildings in Manchester, as well as our ability to work in partnership with our occupiers to meet their business needs.”

The leasing move aligns with Schroders Capital’s broader UK strategy, which includes managing over £8 billion in assets and 300 properties.

The firm’s focus on operational excellence and sustainability, evidenced by initiatives like the Real Estate Impact Fund, positions it to capitalize on the cyclical recovery in UK real estate markets.

These developments highlight Schroders Capital’s dual focus on leadership and asset management prowess.

With $111 billion in assets under management across private markets, including $27.9 billion in real estate, the firm continues to deliver tailored investment solutions globally.

The appointment of Jun Ando and the leasing at No.1 Spinningfields indicate Schroders Capital’s ability to navigate markets while potentially delivering long-term value for clients and stakeholders.