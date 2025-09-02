Digital Bank Zopa Acquires Payments Provider Rvvup

Zopa Group, a digital bank, has acquired payments platform Rvvup in a move that is expected to 3X its embedded finance business in two years. The acquisition is predicted to boost its point of sale credit services supporting all payment options.

The acquisition is Zopa’s second, having also acquired point-of-sale finance technology and lending platform DivideBuy in 2023.

Zopa says that merchants will “benefit from a single, simple integration, deeper data insight, better payment conversion, and lower overall processing costs within the next six months.”

Rvvup incorporates an “AI Payment Agent” that automates the payment process, helping merchants generate growth.

Tim Waterman, Zopa’s Chief Commercial Officer, called the acquisition a key milestone in their growth trajectory.

“Data, technology and lending capability have always been core to Zopa’s growth, and by integrating Rvvup’s unique offering, we will further strengthen our payments and point-of-sale capabilities. We believe that together we can deliver a seamless checkout experience for merchants and customers alike.”

David Nunn, Founder and CEO at Rvvup, said by integrating Rvvup’s technology into Zopa, they will become the only platform to “combine lending, banking, and multi-rail payments with AI embedded into the platform.”

Zopa notes that it tripled profitability in the first 6 months of 2025 to £20.7 million. Zopa reports £3.4 billion in gross lending and £5.4 billion in retail deposits.