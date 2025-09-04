Global Fintech Thunes and Ripple to Streamline Cross-Border Payments

Thunes, the so-called “Smart Superhighway” to move money around the world, and Ripple, the provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, have announced an expanded partnership to transform cross-border payments globally.

Building on their collaboration established in 2020, the partnership will improve the “customer payout experience, further streamline global money movement and broaden payout reach across key markets.”

As demand for digital financial services grows, Thunes has integrated blockchain and digital asset technologies “to enhance its Direct Global Network.”

By leveraging Thunes’s Network with Ripple’s blockchain-powered payments solutions, the two companies are driving “more efficient and accessible cross-border payments for financial institutions and businesses around the world.”

Ripple’s enterprise customers can withdraw funds more “easily in new currencies and countries, further enhancing their global payment capabilities.”

Thunes ensures dependable real-time payouts in “local currencies through its Direct Global Network and plays a key role in facilitating ‘last-mile’ delivery in regions with limited banking infrastructure.”

The partnership will enhance the reach and “efficiency of its Network, providing businesses and end users with fast, secure, and accessible financial services.”

Thunes is also utilizing Ripple Payments to “enhance its SmartX Treasury System.”

Ripple Payments enables “transparent, reliable cross-border payments and on/off ramps for banks, crypto companies, and fintechs worldwide.”

To date, it has near-global coverage with “90+ payout markets representing more than 90% coverage of the daily FX markets, processing more than $70 billion in volume.”

As covered, Thunes claims it is the “Smart Superhighway” to move money around the world.

Thunes’ Direct Global Network allows Members “to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies.”

Thunes’ Network connects directly to over “7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay.”

Thunes’ Direct Global Network differentiates “itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally.”

Members of Thunes’ Direct Global Network “include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations.

As noted in the update, Ripple is the provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions—delivering “compliant software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance.”

Ripple’s solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was “built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases.”

With a track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple’s payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are enabling the digital asset economy—building “credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain.”