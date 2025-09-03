Sygnum Asset Management Announces Expansion of Investment Solutions to Germany, Liechtenstein

Sygnum, a digital asset banking group, announces the expansion of its Asset Management offerings to Germany and Liechtenstein. The expansion aims to enable institutional and wholesale investors in these markets to access “selected parts of Sygnum’s crypto investment solutions.”

This market entry follows Sygnum’s registration in Liechtenstein in September 2024, which “positioned the firm for broader European expansion.”

The move represents a progression in Sygnum’s mission to enable professional investors across Europe to “invest in digital assets with trust.”

German and Liechtenstein investors can now “access selected parts of Sygnum’s suite of investment solutions, including a non‑directional, low‑volatility strategy.”

Since its inception, this strategy has focused “on seeking yield‑generating opportunities in the crypto market while aiming to manage technology and platform risks.”

Fabian Dori, Sygnum’s Chief Investment Officer:

“Our expansion into Germany and Liechtenstein reflects strong demand from institutional investors seeking trusted access to sophisticated crypto investment strategies. These markets represent significant opportunities for growth, with investors increasingly recognizing digital assets as an essential component of diversified portfolios.”

The expansion aligns with Sygnum’s European strategy, “leveraging its established regulatory framework and crypto-native expertise to serve new markets.”

Investors in Germany and Liechtenstein will benefit from “direct access to trust crypto investment solutions with institutional-grade security and compliance.”

With a liability umbrella solution, in partnership with Reuss Private Access AG, Sygnum says it will handle distribution in the EU.

German and Liechtenstein investors can access Sygnum’s investment solutions “through authorized distribution partners, with additional European markets planned for future expansion.”

As covered, Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, “founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage.”

They enable professional and “institutional investors, banks, corporates, and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with trust.”

Their team enables this through their “institutional-grade security, personal service, and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization, and B2B services.”

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and “has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore.” The group is also regulated in the established “global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein.”

are building a gateway “between the traditional and digital asset economies.”