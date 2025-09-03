UK Financial Institutions Focus on AI as Productivity Surges: Research

Artificial intelligence has reportedly moved from pilot to performance for UK financial institutions.

According to the latest Lloyds’ Financial Institutions Sentiment Survey, the sector is entering a new phase of AI maturity, with firms reporting tangible business benefits and “increased investment in the technology over the last 12 months.”

The annual survey, which captures insights from “over 100 senior leaders across the UK’s largest banks, asset and wealth managers, insurers, and financial sponsors, reveals a sharp rise in AI adoption” and impact:

59% of institutions now report improved productivity from AI (vs 32% in 2024)

33% are enhancing client experience (vs 14% in 2024)

33% are gaining deeper customer insights (vs 18% in 2024)

21% say AI is directly driving business growth (vs 8% in 2024)

This momentum is fueling a shift in sentiment, with “91% of institutions now viewing AI as more of an opportunity than a threat, up from 80% in 2024. With confidence rising, investment is increasing.”

Over half (51%) of institutions plan to “increase AI investment over the next 12 months, with a further 22% maintaining current levels of spend.”

We’re reimagining how we operate by “harnessing the full potential of AI – embedding it across their business to drive smarter decisions, faster outcomes and better experiences.”

Looking ahead, institutions see AI as a strategic lever:

54% expect it to deliver competitive advantage

53% anticipate cost savings

52% believe it will drive business growth

50% say it will help build a more technologically skilled workforce

To support this, nearly half (48%) of institutions have “set up dedicated AI teams, while 20% have partnered with external AI providers to accelerate adoption.”

Beyond this, there is growing optimism about AI’s potential “to benefit the broader economy, with 63% of institutions believing that advancements in AI will support UK economic growth.”

However, many feel that further momentum is needed, “with 70% saying the UK should accelerate its national AI strategy to keep pace globally.”

This year’s FISS findings show that UK financial institutions “are not only investing in AI, they’re building it into the fabric of their businesses and seeing measurable gains.”

The productivity uplift alone is a “sign that these technologies are already reshaping the industry.”

They remain focused on supporting financial institutions “to embed the technology in a way that drives measurable outcomes.”

Rohit Dhawan, Director of AI and Advanced Analytics at Lloyds Banking Group said: