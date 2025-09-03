Wall Street on Ethereum: Etherealize Raises $40 Million

Etherealize has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Electric Capital and Paradigm. The company previously received a grant from Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation in 2024.

Etherealize holds a mission of building the infrastructure for Wall Street using the Ethereum ecosystem. This includes settlement, privacy, and other products for tokenized assets.

Danny Ryan, cofounder and President of Etherealize, said that in the past ten years, Ethereum has gone from an experiment to a battle-tested platform.

“This raise kicks off the ‘Institutional Merge’—upgrading institutional finance to modern, safer, globally accessible rails,” said Ryan.

Co-founder Vivek Raman, CEO of Etherealize, declares that the future of finance will be built on Ethereum.

“This funding allows us to accelerate the development of institutional-grade infrastructure that rewires Wall Street with Ethereum as its invisible backbone. We’re proud to not only be a leading voice for Ethereum on Wall Street, but to also be an engineering powerhouse driving the next wave of institutional blockchain adoption.”

The company notes that today, the Ethereum ecosystem processes 95% of all stablecoin volume and 82% of tokenized real-world assets.