Echobit Gains VASP License in Europe

Crypto exchange Echobit has gained a VASP license in the Czech Republic. The license will enable the platform to operate in the Czech Republic and multiple EU member states, according to a release.

The company also shares that in South Korea, it has partnered with FIU-registered Coinone to offer services as a crypto exchange and transfer channel.

Echobit states that it has global ambitions.

Echobit’s most recent daily trading volume was around $1.4 billion.

The platform claims to be able to serve 100,000 orders per second.