Fintech Airwallex to Launch Billing Capabilities via OpenPay Acquisition

Airwallex, a global financial platform for various businesses, announced the acquisition of OpenPay, a San Francisco-based billing platform that offers subscription management, payment orchestration, and revenue analytics.

The acquisition will bring OpenPay’s billing and analytics capabilities into Airwallex’s global platform, strengthening Airwallex’s position “against other players like Stripe Billing and Recurly, and empowering Airwallex customers to unlock and automate revenue growth.”

OpenPay has distinguished itself through its “development of automated features like smart payment routing, AI-driven retention tools, real-time insights, and subscription management for tiered, usage based, and flat fee models.”

Demand for hybrid and usage based billing – tied “to actual product usage as opposed to static, seat-based pricing – is rising as AI companies and other consumption-led businesses monetize by tokens, calls, and compute.”

With OpenPay, Airwallex will offer “built-in usage based billing that works across borders and currencies.”

With this acquisition, Airwallex claims that it isn’t just solving billing – it’s focused on on “redefining” it.

By bringing together global financial infrastructure with modern billing and subscription management, Airwallex is creating the “global billing platform: one that lowers costs, increases revenue, and lets businesses scale subscriptions without borders.”

Financial terms of the transaction are “not disclosed.”

As covered, Airwallex is a financial platform “building the future of global banking for modern businesses.”

By combining infrastructure with software and AI, Airwallex is reimagining “how businesses manage accounts, access capital, control spend, and embed financial services.”

Designed to replace fragmented, legacy systems, Airwallex offers a unified platform for global financial operations – “providing everything from multi-currency business accounts to payments to spend management and embedded financial products.”

Founded in Melbourne and “trusted” by businesses worldwide – including TikTok, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, and SHEIN – Airwallex says that it is powering “a new era of global banking without borders.”

As noted in the update, OpenPay is an SaaS platform “engineered to streamline subscription management and optimize payment workflows for businesses globally.”

Designed for achieving scalability, OpenPay reportedly enables “end-to-end solutions that include automated billing, failed payment recovery, and detailed analytics to reduce churn and maximize recurring revenue.”

With a focus on compliance, flexibility, and user-friendly interfaces, OpenPay allows companies to “efficiently manage their customer lifecycles, from onboarding to renewal.”